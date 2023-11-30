The UN expert pointed out the importance of holding the conference in light of the current global conditions, and the need to take urgent and effective measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) includes three thousand scientists in the field of climate change, and it is an international organization affiliated with the United Nations, established to study the phenomenon of climate change and determine its potential effects and strategies to address it.

Discussions for the first time

Tantawi said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

The COP28 conference will discuss for the first time what is scientifically called the “global outcome.” Discussions include for the first time an assessment of the global effort to reduce climate change emissions. Efforts to reduce emissions since the 2015 Paris Agreement until now will be discussed. These efforts will be discussed every 5 years after being organized for the first time at this year’s UAE Games.

Regarding how to evaluate the “global outcome,” Tantawi explains that the countries of the world have submitted what are known as “national contributions reports,” which clarify the size of their emissions and their efforts to confront the phenomenon of climate change and the emission of greenhouse gases, so that a technical analysis can be done and entered into models. Mathematical, to measure current emissions and future expectations.

The UN expert predicted that the end of these operations would indicate that the world is still on the wrong path in reducing emissions that lead to climate change.

Demands of industrialized countries

The United Nations climate change consultant revealed that the major industrialized countries put forward several demands at COP 28, the most prominent of which are:

A French-American proposal calls for the immediate cessation of the use of coal in power generation. This proposal, which represents industrialized countries, argues that coal, as the cheapest and most polluting power generation, should be stopped immediately. Industrialized countries are demanding to resort to new and renewable energy to generate the energy necessary for development. The proposal of industrialized countries is still controversial, given the inability of some countries to immediately dispense with the use of coal, but demand a “gradual reduction in its use.”

The climate consultant believes that there is double standards among industrialized countries that demand an immediate cessation of the use of coal, pointing out that when there was a shortage in natural gas supplies in the wake of the “Russian-Ukrainian” crisis, many Western countries resorted to using coal.

He explains that developing countries, in their discussions with the American side, emphasize their lack of financial and technological capacity to dispense with fossil fuels and rely on renewable energy as a primary source of energy generation.

Demands of developing countries

The member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change points out that developed countries have several demands during the COP 28 activities, which are summarized as follows:

Setting a global target for adaptation to climate change. Setting a quantitative target for climate financing, to increase from $100 billion annually, to be from $4 to $6 trillion. Gradual transfer of low-emission, high-productivity production and development technology. Activating the “Loss and Damage” Fund, which was agreed upon at COP 27, to finance climate change adaptation projects.

Loss and Damage Fund

Tantawi points out that discussions on activating the Loss and Damage Fund have not reached a final agreement, and developed countries are demanding that the World Bank host the Fund with its resources, while developing countries reject this matter and demand the creation of a new institution for the Fund.

He explains that developed countries also refuse to finance projects in China and India through the “Loss and Damage” Fund, and that funding be limited to continental islands and the poorest countries, but this matter is rejected by developing countries, and developed countries also demand that funding be voluntary, not mandatory.

The climate change consultant touched on “carbon markets,” explaining that there is a global agreement to activate Article VI of the “Paris Agreement,” allowing the exchange of carbon certificates between countries, and benefiting from their financial returns for the benefit of developing countries.