The UN health organization’s statement came after a significant increase in the number of children suffering from respiratory diseases and pneumonia was recorded in northern China.

The organization stated that it is seeking additional information about these injuries, according to Agence France-Presse.

She added that she recommends that residents in China “follow the necessary measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.”

These measures include: “recommended vaccination, staying away from sick people, staying home when sick, getting tests and receiving medical care when needed, wearing masks when necessary, ensuring good ventilation, and washing hands regularly.”

The organization indicated that the Chinese authorities attributed this increase in respiratory diseases to the lifting of restrictions related to Covid-19 and the spread of known pathogens.

The WHO statement added, “On November 22, the organization requested additional epidemiological and clinical information, in addition to laboratory results about reported cases of disease outbreak among children.”