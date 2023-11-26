loading…

Palestinian residents of the West Bank are increasingly suffering because their land and agriculture have been confiscated by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Farmers in the occupied West Bank face almost daily attacks and violence from Israeli settlers, to the point that they live in fear that their homes and land will be stolen.

Add to this the violence they witnessed in nearby urban areas, such as the city of Jenin and refugee camps where the Israeli army stepped up its attacks, killing 10 people and wounding 20 others in just one week.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 237 Palestinians have been killed and around 2,850 others injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Farmer Ayman Assad, 45, and his family could clearly hear the attacks from their home just 2 km (1.2 miles) from the camp and they have made the last few weeks a nightmare for him, his wife and five children.

“Children are constantly afraid, and they no longer play outside, it’s too dangerous,” he told Al Jazeera.

“We could hear attacks on refugee camps, explosions and gunshots.”

Assad said his children no longer attend school because even though they dared to take the route there, Israeli soldiers blocked many roads in the area. All classes are online.

His biggest concern now is that his chicken farm, located deep in Area C of the West Bank, will be attacked by Israeli settlers while he is unable to defend it. “I’m afraid my land will be stolen.”

Palestine is famous for its olives, olive oil and vegetables, which are exported everywhere. Olive trees, in particular, are an important symbol of Palestinians’ attachment to their land.