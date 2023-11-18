The driver of the BDR Competition by Grupo Prom team maintained the lead of the race from start to finish. The driver of the Target Racing team Schandorff prevailed in the AM-PRO class.

At the start, the poleman was not intimidated by Riccardo Iannello and continued in first position without major difficulties, while in the middle of the group Nicolas Jamin had contact with Mattia Michelotto in turn 11. The Italian lost numerous positions, while at the Frenchman, believed to be responsible for the accident, was given a 10-second penalty.

Shortly afterwards, Brendon Leitch moved up to second position thanks to overtaking the Italian driver. On lap nine, Giacomo Pollini stopped on the track with his car damaged following a contact, thus requiring the Safety Car to come onto the track, just as the Pit Window opened.

At the restart, Bonduel and Loris Cabirou had difficulty lapping the 168 car of Johannes van Overbeek and were tailed by the PRO champion, Leitch.

Drive Through Penalty for Gilles Stadsbader, for going too fast during the Safety Car. The Belgian driver, in fact, managed to recover a lap and reach fifth position after the contact at the start of the race (suffered by Michelotto).

A few minutes from the end, the battle for second position between Leitch and Cabirou began, which the Australian won. Third, however, was the CMR team driver. The first of the Italians is Iannello, who finished fourth after an excellent race.

As regards the PRO-AM class, the first place was the Danish Schandorff, who crossed the finish line in ninth position after a comeback race: Au started in 28th position.

Edgar Maloigne, however, was unlucky as he ended up in the gravel on the second lap. Daan Arrow, however, ended with a 20 second penalty for causing two contacts.