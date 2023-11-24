loading…

An outbreak of pneumonia and a mysterious respiratory disease is spreading among children in China. Photo/Anadolu

BEIJING – An epidemic of pneumonia and a mysterious respiratory disease is spreading in China. This was revealed by the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID), which called on the international community to be vigilant.

The non-profit organization said in a report on Tuesday that children’s hospitals in Beijing and the northern region of Liaoning were filled with “undetermined” pneumonia-like cases, believed to be from bacterial infections.

The report highlighted details from a news report by Taiwan-based FTV News, which stated that many patients had visited Beijing Children’s Hospital.

One resident said: “Many children are being treated in hospital. There is no cough, no symptoms of pneumonia, but there is high fever and inflammation of the respiratory tract.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that it had requested official information from China regarding mysterious cases of pneumonia in children.

The Chinese government also responded that no new or unusual pathogens had been detected in the increase in respiratory illnesses among children in the northern region.

Since mid-October 2023, WHO has been monitoring data from China’s surveillance system showing an increase in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China.

WHO said it held a teleconference on Thursday with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Beijing Children’s Hospital, facilitated by the National Health Commission and the National Administration for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Chinese authorities stated that there had been no detection of any unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical presentations, including in Beijing and Liaoning, but only a general increase in respiratory illnesses caused by several known pathogens,” WHO said in a statement, which reported by AFP, Friday (24/11/2023).