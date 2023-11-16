Today, November 15, World Alcohol-Free Day is celebrated, an event against drunkenness in the world. All in all, alcohol is a substance reasonably accepted by society, and that a large part of Spain consumes to, to a large extent, have fun.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, More than 70% of people have ever drunk or drink alcohol in our country. The red lines, in this case, are usually somewhat diffuse. When does the habit become a problem? Here we leave you 5 clear signs to identify if a person really has addiction problems with drinking.

Excessive alcohol consumption

It is worth making it clear: drinking a lot does not have to mean that you are an alcoholic. There are people who do it and have no addiction. But what is undoubted is that it is one of the clearest signs when it comes to identifying problems with drinking.

The complicated part, however, comes when you can’t manage the quantities you consume. That is When you try an alcoholic drink you are unable to limit yourself to having one or two, but things always become much more generous, so to speak. Therefore, quantities are key to identifying an addiction.

Denial and concealment

Although it may sound cliché, the reality is that the best thing when you have a problem is to start by being aware of it and recognizing it, no matter what it is. Alcohol, in this sense, is no exception, quite the opposite.

Many people who have a drinking problem hide it, for example denying that he has used, or doing it secretly. On many occasions, without the company of anyone else.

Dependency problems

When you are an alcoholic, it is common to drink more and more. Although this does not mean that you need a larger amount of drink to become intoxicated, or that the drink lasts longer in the blood.

What does usually appear in almost all cases are withdrawal symptoms. Depending on each case, these can range from a bad mood to tremors or episodes of excessive sweating.

Problems in everyday life

Pexels

All of us, at some point, have been able to drink too much and go to the office or see the family with a hangover. However, one of the clearest signs to know that you have a problem with alcohol appears when this begins to become a habit.

And Alcohol consumption makes it increasingly difficult to maintain work, family, relationship and other routines.it may be time to think seriously about the issue.

To lose control

Each drunk person can act in one way. It is often said that this depends on the character you have and how you feel internally. There are many ways to lose control, but if this too becomes a habit, it is another clear sign that there may be a problem.

The same thing happens with gaps: waking up the next morning without remembering or being completely clear about what you did the night before, or during the time you drank.

In any case, the problem that experts often face when treating alcohol addictions is identifying when a case is worthy of real treatment.

Sometimes, in addition, addictions tend to go hand in hand, and a sober alcoholic can substitute one substance for another, whatever it may be.