Bonus for working mothers, up to 1,700 euros more on their paychecks: here’s who is entitled to it

Good news for working mothers. According to what the Parliamentary Budget Office explains, the decontribution for working mothers it will translate into an increase in the paycheck of up to 1,700 euros.

The measure, which consists of total exemption from the payment of social contributions to be paid by the worker up to a maximum of 3,000 euros gross, is foreseen for the three-year period 2024-26 in favor of mothers with three or more children, at least one of whom is a minor and , for 2024 only, also for mothers with two or more children, at least one of whom is under the age of ten.

The independent body explains: “The contribution relief does not entirely translate into an increase in disposable income. The benefit after taxes will progressively grow until reaching approximately 1.700 euroreached close to the gross salary of 27,500 euros, a value that remains almost constant for higher salaries”.

It is estimated, as Il Messaggero writes, that the relief will affect around 800 thousand female workers. There tax relief for mothersapplicable to all female workers with permanent contracts, regardless of the level of pay, with the exclusion of domestic work, corresponds to an extra cut of the wedge. The effects of the measure intersect with those of the extension to 2024 of the partial exemption, equal to 6 or 7 percentage points, from the payment of contributions Ivs paid by the worker with a salary of up to 35,000 euros.

Within this limit a working mother will obtain a total benefit of 1,777 euros for lower contributions paidof which 1,159 euros deriving from wedge cut generalized and 618 euros from specific deduction. The tax relief reserved for employed mothers will benefit approximately 57% of those with less than 35,000 euros and the remaining 43% will reward workers with salaries that exceed this threshold. There are 100,000 (compared to 680,000) women in this salary range.

In the case of the latter, they are not entitled to generalized decontribution, the lower contributions are equivalent to almost three thousand euros in gross benefit. Always l’Upb calculated that overall working mothers will get a reduction of contributions of approximately 1.5 billion, of which 790 million due to the generalized tax relief and the remaining part to the relief dedicated exclusively to their category. Cost of the operation? Almost half a billion.

The lower contribution paid by the worker generates greater revenue for the treasury and this partially offsets the costs of the lower contribution revenue. The simulation carried out by the Parliamentary Budget Office on a representative sample of families indicates an expense for the treasury linked to the decontribution for working mothers in 2024, net of the greater Irpef and local additions, of approximately 450 million euros. The range of tax relief for mothers is naturally limited compared to that of working women. In August, there were approximately 9.9 million women in employment. The measure, therefore, will reach less than ten percent of female workers. Only female employees with fixed-term contractswho do not qualify to access the bonus, are around one and a half million.

According to the latest data Statein the second quarter of this year the employment rate of women rose to 52.6% (+1.2 points in one year), although remaining lower than that of all other EU countries, with a level of 13.8 points lower than the European average.

