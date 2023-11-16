Suara.com – The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government claims that it will accommodate workers’ demands regarding the 2024 DKI Jakarta provincial minimum wage (UMP) increasing by 15 percent or to IDR 5.6 million. Later these demands will be discussed on Friday (17/11/2023).

“We will accommodate all the workers’ demands, we will hear them tomorrow at the Wage Council meeting tomorrow,” said Head of the DKI Jakarta Manpower, Transmigration and Energy Service (Disnakertransgi) Hari Nugroho when contacted in Jakarta, Thursday 16/11/2023).

Hari explained that the workers’ proposals would also be discussed referring to the rules contained in Government Regulation (PP) Number 51 of 2023.

Hari said that the considerations used to determine the amount of the 2024 UMP were inflation, economic growth and certain indices with values ​​in the range of 0.1 to 0.3.

“Later, the Wage Council will determine the value or figure which is agreed upon and recommended to the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono,” said Hari.

The amount of the 2024 UMP increase determined through the Wage Council meeting will later be submitted to the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.

Meanwhile, member of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Wage Council from the Indonesian ASPEK Federation, Dedi Hartono, said that workers hope that the 2024 DKI Jakarta UMP increase will remain at 15 percent.

Dedi said workers are demanding an increase in the 2024 DKI UMP varying from 15, 20, to 27 percent.

“Meanwhile, our friends’ demands are still 15 percent. Tomorrow, yes, that will be the meeting’s decision tomorrow,” said Dedi after holding a meeting with the DKI Provincial Government at City Hall.

According to him, DKI Jakarta’s economic growth this year is only 4.96 percent and inflation is 1.58 percent, meaning that based on this formulation, the increase in DKI Jakarta’s UMP in 2024 will certainly not reach 4 percent.

“If it doesn’t reach four percent, you will definitely be disappointed and the conditions with the 15 percent demand will also not be met,” he said.

Previously, the Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah asked governors in all provinces to determine and announce an increase in the 2024 provincial minimum wage (UMP) no later than November 21 2023.

“The Governor must determine the UMP no later than November 21 2023. Meanwhile, the Regency/City Minimum Wage (UMK) is no later than November 30 2023,” said Ida Fauziyah in her statement in Jakarta, Monday (13/11).

This minimum wage increase is in accordance with the mandate of Government Regulation (PP) Number 51 of 2023 concerning amendments to PP Number 36 of 2021 concerning Wages, as a form of appreciation for workers/laborers who have contributed to national economic development so far. (Between)