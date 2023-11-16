Artificial Intelligence, work and universal basic income. The comment

The fourth industrial revolutioneven if it has just begun, tells us that many people will lose their jobs because they will be replaced by robot or give it android and this should happen initially for unskilled jobs and subsequently for almost all others. Much has been written in relation to how people who are out of work or who will soon lose it can be “supported” and the solution has been identified as universal basic income.



Things? The universal basic income is defined through four criteria:



• 1. it is universal because it is paid to everyone and without requirements. There are no income, savings or asset limits. Every person has the right to receive universal basic income and for this reason it is unconditional and should be guaranteed throughout the European Union;



• 2. Individual, means that everyone has the right to universal basic income regardless of marital status, form of cohabitation or family configuration;



• 3. it is unconditional as a human right and is not subject to any preliminary conditionsFurthermore, one must not carry out work or socially useful activities in order to maintain active income;



• 4. Sufficient because the amount must allow a dignified standard of living.

Europe should prevent poverty through universal basic income and therefore guarantee an amount above the poverty threshold. However How do you fill the coffers of the states to pay all the people who lose their jobs? I have a hypothesis. Assuming and granted that one can have a useful for all companies working with android robots and AI let’s say that these should produce a significant profit, thanks to consumption, consequently all or part of this useful should be made available to the various Governments so that everyone has a guaranteed amount for the survival and well-being of people.

However, a question arises: What will all these people do? ChatGPT gives us an idea:

1. In the future, the time of people who do not have jobs could be spent on various activities that benefit both themselves and society as a whole. Some possibilities could include: Training and learning: People could spend their time improving their skills and acquiring new knowledge through online courses, training programs or formal education. This could enable them to successfully take on future jobs or businesses.



2. Volunteer work: People could engage in volunteer work at non-profit organizations or municipal initiatives, providing help and support to those who need it. This could involve activities such as working in kitchens for the homeless, caring for the elderly, protecting the environment or teaching disadvantaged people.



3. Creation of independent projects: People could use their free time to pursue their interests and passions independently. For example, they might pursue art, writing, music, or other creative pursuits. This could lead to the creation of works of art, books, music or products that could contribute to the cultural and economic growth of society.



4. Collaboration in open-source projects: people could participate in open-source projects that involve collaboration and sharing expertise to create innovative solutions. This could be in software development, engineering, scientific research, or other areas where collaboration can lead to progress and improvement.



5. Personal well-being activities: people could dedicate their time to personal well-being, involving themselves in activities such as sport, fitness, meditation, taking care of their body and mind. This could benefit people’s health, happiness and overall well-being.



6. Participation in community life: people could actively engage in community life, participating in meetings, discussions, local activities or social events. This could contribute to building relationships, social cohesion and promoting civic participation.

It is important to note that these are just a few possible options and that people may choose to spend their time in different ways depending on their preferences, interests and available resources.



And here the new future is built. Will it be an epochal change? Will it be peaceful?

