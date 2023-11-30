Istat, +27 thousand employed in October, rate rises to 61.8%

The Italian economic landscape experienced notable momentum in October, with Istat data revealing a significant increase in employment in the country. According to published data, in October there was an increase of 0.1% in the number of employed compared to the previous month, equivalent to an increase of 27 thousand units. This brought the overall employment rate to 61,8%and level never reached in the last 46 years.



The year-on-year increase is equally impressive, with an increase of 2.0%, equivalent to 458 thousand units more than the previous year. This increase involves all categories of workers, with the exception of 35-49 year olds, who recorded a slight decrease due to negative demographic dynamics. The quarterly comparison between August-October 2023 and the previous quarter (May-July) reveals an increase in the employment level of 0.4%, involving a total of 104 thousand employees. This increase is associated with theincrease in people looking for work (+0.3%, equal to +6 thousand units) and the decrease in inactive people (-0.9%, equal to -116 thousand units), highlighting a complex dynamic in the Italian labor market.

Unemployment on the Rise

However, despite the growth in employment, in October unemployment rose to 7.8%, with a 2.3% increase in the number of people looking for work, equal to 45 thousand units. THEThe youth unemployment rate has reached 24.7%, with a significant increase of 1.5 percentage points. The institute also reports a decline in the number of inactive people aged between 15 and 64 (-0.6%, equal to -69 thousand units) with an inactivity rate falling to 32.9% (-0.2 points). On an annual basis, the number of people looking for work rises by 0.9% (equal to +17 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years old falls (-4.2%, equal to -531 thousand).

Political reactions

The political reactions were not long in coming. The representative of Forza Italia, Ronzulli, underlined that the record employment is the result of the government’s effective policies, excluding welfare policies. “Just three numbers are enough to certify the great effectiveness of the government’s policies, who were able to open the doors of the world of work to Italians, and the failure of welfare policies, such as citizenship income, of which the left is so fond”, stated the vice-president of the Senate Licia Ronzulli. “The October marked a record employment rate, reaching 61.8%, a level never reached in the last 46 years, i.e. since ISTAT began publishing the historical series in 1977. This leads to two other important results: almost 23 million 700 thousand employed, with an increase of 455 thousand permanent employees and 66 thousand self-employed workers. We must only look at the facts, at the results obtained by the government and the majority. We leave the words, the propaganda, the recessive recipes that have never led to any results to others”.

On the other side, Foti di Fratelli d’Italia invited the opposition to unite in joy over these data, highlighting how employment growth is the result of the economic policy choices of the Meloni Government. “We await with serene confidence that the opposition, instead of continuing to cheer against the nation, join us in rejoicing for these data which mark Italy’s restart”. This was declared by the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, Tommaso Foti.

