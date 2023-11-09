Maignan and Theo don’t like interviews but they voluntarily chose to present themselves to the microphones before and after the match against PSG: an example of how the Rossoneri dressing room rallied around the coach

Mike Maignan’s voice, except for the screams with which he leads the defense and which reach the stands, had not been heard since 21 July 2021, the afternoon of the Rossoneri presentation. Magic Mike then appeared on the eve of the match against PSG next to Pioli and behind the conference desk: not due to a territorial choice (the words of a Frenchman before the match against the Ligue1 champions) but due to a precise will of the player. Theo also likes to talk more on the pitch than off it but the other evening he did both: the cross with which he found Giroud’s head to double the victory and then some final jokes into the microphones. In summary: “We worked well and this is why the victory came.”