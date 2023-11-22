The first predictions of Wonka’s box office do not bode well for the film.

The next Willy Wonka installment appears to be in serious trouble even before its big screen debut. The film, starring Timothee Chalamet, has come under merciless scrutiny from critics, stoking widespread fears about its box office success.

According to reports from World of Reel, the third version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory could face a bumpy road at the box office. With a colossal budget of $125 million, it faces a daunting projection for its opening weekend, estimated to gross just $25 million.

So despite the financial success of the previous version directed by Tim Burton and starring Depp, which grossed $475 million, it looks like Chalamet’s film could face an uphill battle at the box office, according to projections and advance review.

Critical bad.

Test screenings have been devastating for Wonka, described as tonally out of place and labeled a disaster by several critics. This new version, directed by Paul King, offers a different approach to the story of the famous chocolatier, focusing on the origins of the protagonist and how he came to become the candy magnate we know.

Wonka

The cast, led by Chalamet, features notable names such as Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Despite these problems, Wonka will hit theaters on December 15, 2023, which may be a risky bet for those who hope that the film manages to positively surprise despite the criticism.

Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments. The idea doesn’t seem bad to me, since Wonka has always been a very enigmatic character, but the trailers don’t catch my attention much, although it must be recognized that Timothee Chalamet is a great actor.