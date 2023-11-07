20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for the surreal and crazy Poor People starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo

You can now see the new trailer for Poor Things, a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favorite), and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe among others that will be released on January 26, 2024 only in theaters.

In the new preview of Lanthimos’ film we can see Emma Stone who talks to us about her character and tells us what we can expect from Poor Creatures where she serves as producer. With a steampunk air, we will undoubtedly find here very peculiar characters and something really different.

You can watch the trailer below:

From director Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible story and fantastic evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman revived by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she lacks, Bella runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a sophisticated and wicked lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella becomes steadfast in her purpose to defend equality and liberation.

Based on the book by Alasdair Gray, the script is the work of Tony McNamara, being the second collaboration between Lanthimos and McNamara (The Favorite). The producers are Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone.

Poor Things will be released on January 26, 2024 only in theaters.