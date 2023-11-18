At the end of 2021, Warner Bros. Games surprised by revealing a game about Wonder Woman. While we haven’t had much information about the project since then, information recently emerged that worried players waiting for this interesting proposal.

In case you don’t remember, one clue suggested that Wonder Woman is planned as a game as a service. After all, Warner Bros. Games recently stated that it will bet big on this model in the future. Fortunately, the company shared good news about Wonder Woman who will reassure many players.

Find out: Wonder Woman will have an open world and the Middle-Earth Nemesis system

Wonder Woman will not be a game as a service

A vacancy from Monolith Productions, the studio in charge of development, hinted that Wonder Woman would be a game as a service or, at least, would have various elements of this model that has been so criticized in recent months.

Given this, Warner Bros. Games decided to talk about the issue and deny the reports. He clarified that Wonder Woman It will be a single player title and? It is not designed under a game-as-a-service model.

Likewise, he explained that it will be an action title with a open world and that will have an original story for DC fans. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal any more details about the project, so its release window is still a mystery.

“Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world. This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and will introduce an original story set in the DC universe, while also telling with the Nemesis system. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service,” the studio stated.

This is surely excellent news for some players, who feared the worst for the project because it is a game as a service. Now we just have to wait for Warner Bros. Games to share more information about the title and show us a first trailer.

Wonder Woman will be a single-player without game-as-a-service elements

