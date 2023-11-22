New origin for the Amazons! The new story of the town of Wonder Woman takes a more mythological and feminine point of view, far removed from superheroes.

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jiménez, Gene Ha and Nicola Scott move away from the canonical DC Universe and give us a Black Label work, Wonder Woman: History, which recreates the origin of the Amazons in a fantastic and mythological Greece where the gods play with men, punishing and rewarding them at whim. But women suffer the contempt of men, and the case of the goddesses is no less among their own, who decide to create their own people, without gods or men involved. This is how the Amazons and their story of rebellion and fight for the freedom to be themselves were born.

A known story

The story of Diana Prince is well known today. Patty Jenkins’ successful film with Gal Gadot produced the birth of a new generation of fans of the Amazon princess. The new 52 produced more than a decade ago a more aggressive Wonder Woman, with a sword and shield, and with greater empowerment and a new relationship with classic Greek myths. The previous era was started by George respecting her origin and her mythology but updating it and filling it with light, turning it into a symbol of truth. During his time, Azzarello darkened that image a little to enter a grayer world. In the last retcon of the character James Robinson returned his light to the character, despite having many shadows in his present. Diana has gone through many phases.

But the origin of Wonder Woman’s people has always been as important as her own. It was Perez who solidly established the elements of Themyscira and its world, and her followers took advantage of all that brilliant and rich work in their stages. But Wonder Woman Historia does much more, it detaches itself from the superheroic sense of DC, and completely delves into the Greek mythological world to establish a harsher and crueler starting point for the Amazons, more real, because in Hellenic stories women were villains, lovers, witches, victims or daughters, but rarely heroines or protagonists.

Kelly Sue DeConnick

DeConnick shows directly and without restraints an ancient masculine world where women are possessions, not only among men, the same treatment exists among the gods. We are not here to criticize or analyze ancient cultures, but it is a historical truth of the minor role assigned to women in most societies, and when it was important it was still subject to male manipulation. But that didn’t stop her hands from changing the world. We may now see that struggle in the streets, but it had been brewing behind the backs of men for centuries. And they are finally winning,

The writer uses this to show how the struggle of the goddesses and their daughters to be able to exist as they wish begins in the shadows and when it becomes public it becomes a massacre. Women are not intimidated but winning in these circumstances is not possible. The creation of a paradise island for them is a gift that the male gods see as charity, but in reality it is the Amazon victory of their freedom, but in the end, a girl will be born who will take that freedom beyond those patriarchal barriers, a princess. that she will reach a world where the fight continues, and where she can change the world.

Kelly Sue DeConnick divides this new beginning into three parts, and has three artists so that each stage is different. The secret birth, the fight in the shadows and the revelation and the war for his identity are the stories of each chapter. Once again, the mastery of the scriptwriter leaves us with a story of characters, because the most important thing is not the creation of the Amazons but who creates them, why they create them, the birth of the tribe of Amazons that was not born in the incognito of the shadows. , but hidden behind the backs of the men who dominate them. There is a lot to tell from everything you read, but the main thing is that any woman can be an Amazon, and an Amazon does not surrender or kneel before any man. That’s true in the comic and in reality.

The artists

And to capture it, DeConnick is supported by three leading artists: Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha and Nicola Scott. The first is the one that receives the most mythological story, full of magic and dark secrets, and shows it with large vignettes, splash pages rich in detail and overwhelming and immersive compositions. He is hypnotic.

Gene Ha, however, receives the era of shadows, that of fighting hidden, that of crimes against women, and launches into a more realistic image with more blacks, the final revelation that brings the Amazons to light is dark. All this with a simple narrative and with characters less elevated than Jiménez, the artist leaves a lot of personality in his designs, with life and gestures typical of him.

With a more superheroic stroke, Nicola Scott receives the most heroic part, the war for the existence of the Amazons, the heroes and the male gods seeking to punish the stain that the disobedience of the goddesses has created. The artist leaves a lesson in dynamism and also light. Her drawing is the most defined and full of natural light, of beauty without magic, of gestures without shadows, and she touches an ending that is the birth of light and the hope of the Amazons and her mission. The shortlist leaves a work that combines beauty, strength, epic and lyricism that is rarely seen far from very specific stories such as JH: Williams in Alan Moore’s Promethea.

Conclusion

Wonder Woman History The Amazons It is the birth of what Diana Prince represents through the struggle of those who came before. Being a path parallel to the great pioneers who led women to the place they deserve, at the forefront, after years hidden by men with shadows who were nourished by the exploits of many women.

Wonder Woman: Historia

Title: : Wonder Woman: Historia

URL : Milcomics

Author : Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez

Format : Paperback

ISBN : 9788419484956

Description : Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon were greatly disappointed in the male gods. And behind his back, they put a plan into motion. A new society was born, one never seen on Earth that was capable of wonderful and also terrible things; However, the secret of its existence did not last long. And when a desperate woman named Hippolyta crossed the path of the Amazons, she set off a chain of events that led to open war in Heaven… and the creation of Earth’s greatest defender!

