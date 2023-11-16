The government of the State of Mexico led by Delfina Gómez created the Social Development Program “Women with Wellbeing” “which aims to contribute to raising the economic income of women from 18 to 64 years of age in poverty and lack of access to social security who live in the entity, through the granting of monetary transfers and services for well-being.

Who can be beneficiaries?

Women from 18 to 64 years of age who inhabit the 125 municipalities in the State of Mexico, who are in poverty and lack access to social security, through the granting of monetary transfers and services for well-being.

How will financial support be delivered?

The dispersion of financial aid will be carried out through the Women with Wellbeing Card, which, in addition to identifying and associating the beneficiary, allows her access to the monetary support and services provided by the “Women with Wellbeing” Social Development Program.

The monetary support will be for the amount of 2,500 each, on one and up to two occasions, in accordance with the authorized budget availability, on a bimonthly basis.

Requirements to be a beneficiary of Women with Wellbeing:

Applicants must meet the selection criteria and present a copy and original for comparison of the following supporting documents:

Birth certificate in original and copy. Valid official identification: voting credential; If you do not have this document, you can present a valid passport or other documents that prove identity issued by the corresponding authority Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) Proof of address (maximum 6 months old) or proof of residence of the authority local Single Welfare Form duly completed Others determined by the Committee. The personal data collected from the applicants and beneficiaries will be treated in terms of the Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Obligated Subjects of the State of Mexico and Municipalities, and other regulations on the matter.

Preference in the Program will be given to applicants who present any of the following conditions:

Are single mothers Are people who recognize themselves as indigenous and reside in one of the municipalities with indigenous presence cataloged in the Law of Indigenous Rights and Culture of the State of Mexico Are people who recognize themselves as Afro-Mexican Are residents in localities with High and Very High Marginalization Have chronic degenerative diseases Have a permanent disability, or care for people with disabilities Are victims or offended by a crime Are repatriated Others determined by the Committee.

With information from SUN.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions