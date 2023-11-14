The Associated Press news agency wrote that it had access to an internal report from the World Health Organization (WHO) which says that around 100 women from the Democratic Republic of Congo were compensated with 250 dollars (about 230 euros) each for sexual abuse suffered by employees of the organization between 2018 and 2020.

The report was produced in March by Gaya Gamhewage, WHO director for prevention and response to sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, and concerns a scandal into which the WHO had conducted an internal investigation in recent years : in September 2021, an independent commission of inquiry concluded that between 2018 and 2020, when the WHO was engaged in fighting the Ebola epidemic that hit the Democratic Republic of Congo, dozens of the organization’s employees committed abuses sex attacks against hundreds of local women. According to Gamhewage’s report, 104 of these have since been compensated by the WHO with $250, an amount which, as the Associated Press points out, is enough to cover daily living expenses for just four months in the country. However, many of the women have not yet been identified and therefore have not received any compensation.

Gamhewage confirmed the compensation to the Associated Press, but also said that the money is not enough to compensate for the damage suffered by the abused women, and that the WHO is working to help them in other ways.

