Using artificial intelligence in its multiple applications, whether chatbots, image generation or even task automation, It seems that it has become the daily life of many people thanks to its multiple advantages.

For example, ChatGPT already has more than 180 million users in the world, proving to be a really useful tool for many. However, not everyone is convinced of its benefits and it seems that this percentage is mainly male. Some women, such as Harriet Kelsall, have expressed their skepticism in a BBC article.

According to a survey conducted earlier this year, only 35% of women currently use AI in their professional or personal lives, compared to 54% of men. These are other data provided by the study:

Use in personal life: 15% women, 21% men. Use in both personal and professional life: 11% women, 12% men. Use at work —with permission from the boss—: 5% women, 11% men. Use at work—without permission from the boss—: 4% women, 10% men.

What are the reasons behind this apparent gender gap in the use of artificial intelligence?

One of the main reasons is concern about the loss of authenticity and personality in the act of communicating. Michelle Leivars, a business coach in London, positions herself as an example and prefers to write herself instead of using AI.

It considers that its writing style on its website reflects its voice and personality, which it considers attracts its clients and, for this reason, it completely rejects the use of this technology.

Going to another field, Hayley Bystram, founder of the Bowes-Lyon Partnership matchmaking agency, also explains to the BBC that she refuses to use AI to match people. He prefers the personalized approach, where he meets with clients face-to-face and uses their expertise rather than relying on algorithms.

While these reasons are valid, artificial intelligence expert Jodie Cook highlights even deeper arguments that explain the gender gap in the adoption of this technology.

Traditionally, STEM disciplines – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – have been dominated by men, which has influenced the uneven adoption of AI tools.

flexjobs

To give you an idea, only 22% of AI professionals are women, according to a study on gender gaps carried out by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with LinkedIn. And in machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, women make up only 12% of top researchers.

All of this, ultimately, also contributes to the fact that many of them, in the world of work, do not feel safe enough to make daily use of this technology.

Psychologist Lee Chambers adds another element to the equation: the trust gap. Women tend to seek a high level of personal capabilities before adopting new technologies, while men are more willing to try things without feeling the need to be experts on the subject.

Additionally, women may fear that their ability will be questioned if they use AI tools, which could affect their confidence and credibility.

Although little by little the idea that AI is something from science fiction is fading, there is still a lot of work to do. Furthermore, this is still an area that has historically been more male-oriented in popular culture.

That is why some experts propose the need to change everything and encourage women to use it and, above all, to start working in this field. If women take the lead in integrating AI into the workplace, They will be able to ensure that this powerful technology is used to drive growth in their environment and in general and close the gap.