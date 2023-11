With her two children in the back seat, 33-year-old Roxanne D. from IJsselmuiden is driving from Hardewijk to Kampen when things go completely wrong. On the Kamperstraatweg near Kamperveen she leaves the road and ends up with her car on the cycle path. She runs over a 15-year-old student. He does not survive the accident. D. is very sorry, but the public prosecutor is unrelenting: “There must be a clear signal that the traffic rules must be observed.”