Hugh Jackman is now ready to resume filming Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

With the actors’ strike just over, the studios are preparing to resume their filming, where we have among the most anticipated productions Deadpool 3, the movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is going to bring both the mercenary with the mouth and the man himself Wolverineagain with Hugh Jackman in the role of the mutant.

Judging by the new image shared by Jackman on social media, It seems that the filming of Deadpool 3 it will resume soonsince the actor shows off the character’s unmistakable beard and lets it be known that he is preparing to shoot everything that remains pending in the film.

“Sporting chops can only mean one thing,” Jackman comments in his Instagram post, referring to the look of Wolverine, whose facial hair is dubbed “mutton chops.” You can take a look at the post below.

Hugh Jackman prepares to reprise one of his most iconic roles in Marvel

With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman leading the cast, the plot of Deadpool 3 is described as a buddy movie in which the mercenary with a mouth teams up with Wolverine.

Although hardly any details of its plot are known, Judging by what is seen in the photos from the filming, it seems that Deadpool and the characters from Fox’s mutant universe have been dragged into the MCU, where we also have confirmed the return of Jennifer Garner as Electra. Will we get to see Ben Affleck as Daredevil? Hopefully!

Originally Deadpool 3 It was going to be released next year along with two other MCU feature films, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. However, due to the stoppages due to the strike of writers and actors, Marvel Studios has had to restructure the calendar and only the mercenary with a mouth film lands on the big screen in 2024.

Unless things get complicated again, the premiere of Deadpool 3 in movie theaters is scheduled for July 26, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in action?

