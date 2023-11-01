Wolverine has recovered a weapon more lethal than his claws, which he will use in his next big battle in the Marvel Universe.

The character of Wolverine, throughout his participation and appearances in Marvel stories, He has rarely had to use any other type of weapon to defend himself beyond his powerful claws, since these are the main factors that make him one of the most powerful characters that exist in the Marvel Universe.

And these indestructible claws made of adamantium have become one of the most powerful weapons that we can find in the Marvel Universe, and They have assured Wolverine of victory in the vast majority of his battles against the threats and villains he has faced.

However, the most recent volume of his comic series reveals how Wolverine manages to claim a weapon more powerful and lethal than his claws, which he will definitely need soon to face Sabretooth in Sabretooth War, the Wolverine story that promises to be “the most violent ever told.” Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #38 of the Wolverine comic (2020)by Marvel.

Wolverine claims a weapon more powerful and lethal than his claws in his current comic series

However, volume #38 of his current comic series, Wolverine, shows how the mutant manages to recover an extremely lethal and powerful weapon (even more than his claws), which he will need to be able to confront Sabretooth and also finish off Orchis once and for all.

This volume shows how Wolverine teams up with Captain America, and they head to stop a mutant weapons auction that were kidnapped from Legacy House, including a powerful sword known as the Muramasa Sword.

After infiltrating the place, Wolverine and Captain America are guided by one of the auction hosts to the backstage, where all the weapons are located, including the Muramasa Sword, which Wolverine decides to takesubsequently attacking the host who was guiding them, and telling Steve to stop the auction while he takes care of the rest.

The Muramasa Sword was recently stolen by Orchis, the villainous anti-mutant organization, but originally belonged to Wolverinesince it was created by the swordsman and blacksmith Muramasa, who He used Logan’s blood and soul to forge this sword.and this, when merged with Wolverine’s anger, made the weapon one of the most lethal in the entire Marvel Universe.

It is likely that Wolverine decided to recover his most lethal weapon so he could use it not only in the battle against Orchisbut also in the upcoming Sabretooth War, the story that will show the confrontation between Sabretooth, Wolverine and the mutants.

There are many details regarding this next confrontation that have not yet been revealed, however, it is known that Sabretooth War will arrive in January of next year, with the release of issue #41 of the Wolverine comic series, and although we do not know with Exactly what to expect from this war between mutants, This event promises to be the most violent Wolverine story ever told..

