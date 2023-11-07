He continues to reiterate the limits of his team, convinces the public that beating Lecce is an epic feat, kisses everyone after the victory: José is like a cinema that never closes

Mourinho cinema. It never closes. Between Saturday’s press conference and Sunday’s madhouse at the Olimpico, the illusionist from Setubal added another chapter to his permanent show above and below the bench, “Venghino, gentlemen, venghino”. Oh, let’s be clear, before Josè gets angry and leaves me with the cobra’s eye, I say this with all the admiration possible, of someone who spent his youth in ecstasy between the Togni circus and arthouse films, seeing Glauber Rocha’s films in the original language and organizing themed marathons at his house at night, all Stanley Kubrick or all Luis Bunuel, for celluloid maniacs and popcorn eaters.