Last Monday, November 27, the organizers of the Car of the Year (COTY) announced their seven finalists for the European gala. Among the nominees, electric cars are once again in the majority. Four of them (Kia EV9, BYD Seal, Renault Scenic and Volvo EX30) only have electric motors in their range. The BMW 5 Series and the Peugeot 3008 also have completely electric versions. The Toyota C-HR is the only one that does not offer this technology.

In the announcement, the entry of the BYD Seal as one of the finalists has drawn attention. For the first time, a chino coach opts for this award. The inclusion in this list is already a small partial victory for the firm, now that the Chinese electric car wants to gain presence (and prestige) in Europe.

Achieving victory, however, will be difficult. It must be taken into account that in this type of awards they are given to the vehicles but they also serve for the jury to send their own messages. Especially considering that during the gala it is known who each of the members voted for.

The situation is especially delicate this year. Chinese manufacturers are beginning to position themselves as the Better option for those looking for a cheap electric car but also one that competes in terms of range/price ratio with Tesla for a mid-high range vehicle. A context that is especially worrying in Europe.

With European manufacturers having serious problems competing with cheaper electric vehicles coming from Asia, the European Union itself is considering introducing tariffs that, in its opinion, level the playing field. They accuse Chinese manufacturers of playing doped games.

But the problem for the European industry is greater. And the Car of the Year 2024 has proven it.

China in the Car of the Year in Europe 2024

If we take a look at the seven finalists, only the BYD Seal is from Chinese capital and manufactured in China. But if we broaden the focus, we will observe the enormous presence that the Asian country has had in this year’s contest.

In addition to the BYD Seal, the BYD Atto 3, Han and Dolphin have also been among the 28 candidates for this award. They are not the only ones where China is important. The Volvo EX30 is manufactured, for now, in China, although the brand wants to bring its production to Belgium in the coming years, encouraged by a very competitive price that can make a difference.

In addition, the Chinese presence in Volvo with Geely’s investment has been very important until now, when the conglomerate has sold part of its shares. In a very similar situation is the Smart #1, an electric car that is also manufactured in China and in whose shareholding Geely has a huge presence.

To these models we must add another chinese car which has recently arrived in Europe. The NIO ET7, at the moment, we do not have it in our country, but in Germany it is sold and in cities like Munich, where we were recently to see the new Mini Cooper and the future BMW 3 Series, it is seen relatively easily.

And without forgetting other models that are manufactured in the Asian country, such as the Honda ë-Ny1, the Honda CR-V or the Honda ZR-V, which depending on the market for which they are intended are manufactured in one place or another.

The growth of the Chinese presence

If we look back we see that China’s weight this year is striking and how little by little the country has gained ground. This, as we said, is important because Europe has proposed that the possible tariffs applied to cars take into account where the vehicle was manufactured and whether the brand has received aid from the Chinese Government.

The concept is similar to what France was considering. Aware that they cannot eliminate a country from their aid for going against European competition laws, they proposed that purchasing subsidies only be given to manufacturers that met a maximum carbon footprint that, in practice, leaves out imports arriving from beyond the borders of the European Union.

They are movements that have been gaining relevance over time. If we look back at 2019, of all the candidates for Car of the Year in Europe, only the Jaguar E-Pace and the Honda CR-V were manufactured in China. In fact, we would have to wait until 2020 to see Geely buy a significant part of Volvo. That year, however, only the Tesla Model 3 and the Volkswagen T-Cross arrived from the Asian country.

In 2021, the Chinese presence was minimal again, with the Polestar 2 being the most representative vehicle, as it is manufactured in the country and has Chinese capital (Geely). In 2022, the weight of China was already considerable, with the Aiways U5 among the candidates, in addition to the MG EHS and MG Marvel R or the Lynk&Co 01. The Tesla Model Y is also manufactured in the Asian country and the same is the DS 9 .

And in the last edition, considered Car of the Year in Europe 2023, China was very present with the BAIC EU5, BYD Tang, DFSK Series 5, Hongqi e-HS9, Xpeng P5, MG 4, MG 5, NIO ES8, NIO ET7 and the ORA Cat. And without forgetting cars like the Lotus Emira, since the brand is owned, once again, by Geely, or the Smart #1.

It is the proof of how the market has changed European, who is bringing together the launches of new vehicles year after year and why Europe, in wanting to take measures against the Chinese car, is really late.

