How many of us have been signed up to the Robinson List and, despite that, have continued to receive interruptions from very diverse companies? This is a more common situation than it may initially seem and, far from going unpunished, a company has recently received a fine of 1,000 euros for violating this regulation. We tell you.

Despite the attempts of all types of organizations to defend consumers, increasingly tightening the siege on companies that violate their rights through commercial calls, the reality is that, today, these are still producing. So much so that, in addition to signing up for the Robinson List, many users end up choosing to download third-party applications that block calls from strangers to avoid being disturbed at the most inopportune moment.

However, there is still room for hope. And there has recently been the case of a company that has received a fine of 1,000 euros for having sent a commercial SMS to a consumer who was on the Robinson List, according to the specialized media Confilegal.

A violation of rights

The message received by the complainant reported on a rental modality that allowed them to obtain an iPhone 14 for a certain amount, encouraging them to click on a link that it included. At the time of receiving it, last March, the consumer went to the Spanish Data Protection Agency to file a complaint alleging, and proving, his registration on the Robinson List since 2009.

Automatically, the AEPD approached the company in question with the aim of clarifying whether the user had given explicit consent to participate in that campaign. Having not received a response within the official deadline, the General Subdirectorate of Data Inspection was in charge of carrying out all the necessary actions to determine the authorship of the message.

Once all the necessary procedures had been completed, the AEPD determined that the action carried out by the company in question constituted a violation of article 21 of the Law on Information Society Services and Electronic Commerce. And, consequently, a fine of 1000 euros was imposed.

Express authorization, the key

According to the previously mentioned regulations, “the sending of advertising or promotional communications is prohibited (…) that have not previously been requested or expressly authorized by their recipients.” In this case, furthermore, there was no prior commercial relationship that would allow it to be accepted that the recipient of the SMS could have some interest in this service, since he had never before been a customer of the store. Furthermore, and to conclude, there was no information in the message about how to unsubscribe from the database in which it had been included.

In this case, the explanation of the amount is due to the fact that the infraction has been considered minor. However, if the commercial action had been different and had been classified as serious, we could possibly be talking about other economic amounts that would be capable of deterring this type of companies even more.

As usually happens in these cases, a period now opens in which the company that has received the sanction may appeal the sentence, alleging whatever it considers appropriate. However, the ruling is already a good indicator of the protection that users have, if we have registered on the Robinson List in time, to avoid being bothered with any commercial action if we have not given express consent.