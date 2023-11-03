Denpasar Voice- Persebaya Surabaya is recorded as having released several local players either on loan or ending their contracts.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 competition, local players worth IDR 1.74 billion are said to be on Persebaya’s radar.

Based on data from transfermarkt.co.id, the local IDR 1.74 billion has been without a club since July 2023.

It was recorded that the IDR 1.74 billion player had previously played for several League 1 clubs, namely RANS Nusantara FC and Persita Tangerang.

The IDR 1.74 billion local in question is Chandra Waskito, a 29 year old player who plays as a striker.

Friday (3/11/2023).

“RUMORS!!! “Chandra Waskito is on Persebaya Surabaya’s radar,” said the statement written by the account admin via his Instagram Story on Thursday (2/11/2023).

It was further stated that the player who also played for the League 2 club, North Sulawesi United, had a trial with Persebaya Surabaya.

“The work has been tried,” continued the account with 79.9 thousand followers.

As additional information, the player who was born in Surakarta, 19 August 1994, started his career with Persis Solo in the 2012/2013 season. However, in 2016, he joined Madiun Putra.

After only a few months, Chandra Waskito then joined PSS Sleman before finally returning to Persis Solo in January 2018.

However, in the 2018/2019 season he chose to move to Persita Tangerang. Meanwhile, in December 2021, he will expand his experience again by playing for RANS Cilegon, which is currently called RANS Nusantara FC.

After rising to the highest caste competition in Indonesian football, Chandra Waskito left to return to second caste club North Sulawesi United in May 2022. (*/Dinda)