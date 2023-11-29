Online security is an important topic that should not be taken lightly. If you use services on the Internet, you must have a password that is strong enough to keep your data protected so that hackers cannot corrupt the security and access your personal information.

To protect your data It is essential that your login credentials are secure. If a hacker manages to guess your password, they could take control of your social networks, your bank accounts or they could even see your private messages, your photos and even your location in real time.

With this method you can create a secure and impenetrable password

DepositPhotos

In the constant search for methods to strengthen passwordsleading cybersecurity company Kaspersky has conducted a study showing that adding emojis to passwords can make them almost twice as secure.

Not only do they help you remember credentials, but they also make them harder to decipher. Expert Stan Kaminsky points out that the wide variety of emojis that exist in Unicode poses a challenge for cybercriminals.

For example, a password made up of five different emojis has the same security as a nine-character alphanumeric password.

Additionally, emojis can be easier to memorize than conventional passwords. This is because they are visual images that can be related to personal experiences or concepts.

There are more than 3,600 standardized emojis, so including one in your password means hackers have to go through about 3,700 variants for each symbol, which is extremely complicated.

Yes, there are disadvantages to using emojis in your passwords

Emojis can be a fun and original way to create passwords, but they also have some drawbacks. For example, Not all web pages and services accept this type of pictogramswhich limits its use.

Additionally, entering them can be more difficult than writing letters or numbers, since you have to open the dedicated emoji menu, which can be tedious, especially if you do it from your computer.

Kaspersky proposes an ingenious idea: create a phrase and convert it into emojis with a special translator. This results in a password made up of emojis that can be as secure as a longer alphanumeric password.

While this method can be a good way to improve the security of your passwords, they are not the ultimate solution. It’s always important to use additional security measures, such as two-step verification, to protect your accounts.