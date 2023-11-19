Have you noticed how your Amazon Fire TV has begun to experience some slowdown as you have been using it for a longer amount of time? This situation is very common. And it doesn’t just happen with Fire TV, but also with our mobile devices or tablets. Today we tell you how to get your stick to work like the first day just by touching this setting.

As we interact with a greater number of technological devices in our daily lives, it is normal that we forget to perform small maintenance tasks that will allow us to maintain the same experience with them as the first day. It is common that as we use them for a greater number of hours, we begin to notice certain slowdowns and even unexpected restarts. In most cases, these types of situations are not serious and in a few seconds we will be able to continue enjoying them normally. However, prevention is the best way to avoid these types of situations.

This is the case of the Amazon Fire TV. A stick with which we can enjoy our favorite series, current movies or even play our favorite artists while we carry out any household task. But have you ever noticed how it works a little slower than at the beginning or that the user experience is not as good anymore? With this simple adjustment, in a matter of seconds you will have a new Fire TV for much longer.

The cache memory, your great ally

The cache memory of a device helps us access the content we were viewing in a much faster and easier way, without waiting. This is an option that is incorporated to personalize the user experience and also avoid unnecessary waits. However, it also has a direct impact on the way technological devices respond when we want to interact with them, since, depending on their characteristics, they consume a lot of resources.

In the case of Fire TV, it couldn’t be different. However, unlike what happens with a mobile device or a tablet, we do not have as internalized the need to have to, from time to time, delete it to avoid unnecessary consumption of resources. Even more so when the sticks are not precisely characterized by having plenty of memory in this aspect.

To clear the cache on our Fire TV, we must follow the following route, as Amazon itself explains on its website:

Go to the Settings tab that will be found on the Fire TV and is shaped like a gear. Select the Apps button. We go to Manage installed applications and look for the applications in which we notice excessive slowdown. Click on the Clear cache option and then Clear data.

It is important to know that Fire TV itself also has this process automated in the event that an application is not used for more than 30 days and has little storage space. Its optimization function automatically clears the cache of the application in question.

Closing background applications

In addition to the cache, another reason that causes our device to slow down is having a high number of open applications. To check them and close them, just go to the same Apps menu that we mentioned previously and, in the drop-down menu that appears at the top, select Filter by: Running applications.

All the apps that are open at that moment will appear in this window. It is advisable to close all those that we are not going to use in the short term to free up memory and resources that are not necessary at that moment.