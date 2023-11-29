A little more than three years have passed since, in September 2020, Telefónica announced the activation of Movistar’s 5G network. The goal was to reach 75% of the Spanish population before the end of that year, and today, according to the operator’s data, it already exceeds 85%.

Last July, Movistar went one step further and activated its 5G+ network, the commercial name with which it calls 5G SA (Stand Alone). It started in 11 Spanish cities, but at the end of the year, it will be available in all towns with more than 250,000 inhabitants.

This is all very good, but how can I know if Movistar’s 5G reaches my home? And to my people? Very simple: with the new interactive map which the operator has just launched on its website.

And you, do you have Movistar 5G coverage?

It is increasingly common for operators to include interactive maps on their websites so that users can check the coverage of their mobile networks. They are called “mobile coverage maps”.





However, not all include all generations of mobile networks on those maps. Unlike Orange and Vodafone, which did show 5G coverage (and 5G+ in the case of Orange), Movistar was limited to only offering information on 4G coverage.

Finally, three years after turning on its 5G network, Movistar has updated the interactive map on its website with information on the deployment of the fifth generation of mobile networks.





To access it, you just have to follow this link. There are four tabs so you can check the cobertura 2G, 3G, 4G y 5G offered by the operator in Spain. There is no longer a distinction between 4G and 4G+ (as until now), nor between 5G and 5G+.

When selecting each of these tabs, the areas with coverage appear colored in blue. As you will see, the entire map of Spain is practically under a blue shadow in 2G, 3G and 4G, but not in 5G, whose coverage is still limited to larger population centers (capitals of inland provinces and coastal areas, mainly).

You also have the option to choose map view with or without relief and satellite view. In addition, it has a search engine to write a specific address, although you can always zoom and move around the map as you do in Google Maps.

Currently, as we said at the beginning, Movistar boasts 5G coverage that reaches 85% of the Spanish population, or what is the same, 40 million inhabitants and more than 2,000 municipalities. The operator’s objective now is to continue expanding 5G+ coverage and proceed to turn off the 3G network before 2025.

