Enjoying thousands of television channels from around the world is easier than you imagine, and all thanks to IPTV lists. These have gained great relevance, since they offer the possibility of accessing free DTT in Spain.

These lists allow you to access a wide range of content, and the best part is that you can do it from any device.

You can enjoy a large number of channels on your Smart TV, computer, tablet or mobile phone, giving you the flexibility to watch your favorite programs whenever and wherever you want.

There are many options on the market to download IPTV lists and start watching the Free DTT in high definition.

Almost 1,500 DTT channels on your mobile

Recently, an impressive effort has been made on GitHub by grouping thousands of channels into a single link. This includes content from the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and, of course, Spain.

Accessing these channels is relatively simple. You only need an IPTV application installed on your mobile and the link to the M3U list, which is available on the project page.

Once you have the link, simply copy it and paste it into your favorite app, such as VLC Media Player or even Kodi, which are the most recommended for watching DTT on your mobile.

The advantage of this list is that it is constantly updatedas contributors strive to keep it up to date, meaning you’ll always have access to the latest content.

It should be noted that all channels are publicly broadcast, that is, you will not find adult content or pay channels, making it a completely legal option.

To be able to watch almost 1,500 channels on your mobile, follow these simple steps:

Download an IPTV app on Android (if you don’t have it yet). Open your web browser and go to the IPTV listing GitHub page. Copy the M3U list link. Open your IPTV application. Go to the section Lists. Click the button Add list. Paste the M3U list into the corresponding field. Click the button Keep.

Once you have completed the previous steps, you will be able to instantly watch all the HD DTT channels on your smartphone in Spain and anywhere in the world.