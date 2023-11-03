With the arrival of winter, the fireplaces are lit and the radiators begin to work to combat the cold. But this year, the South Korean Graphene Square promises to change how we heat our homes. Graphene Radiator is a virtual fireplace that offers a leap forward in energy efficiencyand, above all, a heater that can help us lower our heating bill.

Graphene Radiator is a graphene heater that has captured global attention when it was featured in Time as one of the best inventions of 2023 and that has swept the awards for Best Innovation at CES 2023. No wonder, it is decorative, ecological and has the ability to save up to 30% energy.

The magic behind this virtual fireplace lies in its graphene core, a material of which more properties are known every day, composed of a single layer of carbon atoms in a hexagonal pattern, transparent and surprisingly more resistant than steel. In addition, its thermal conductivity exceeds that of copper, and being flexible, this heater is not only powerful but also adaptable to any space.

“These types of heaters generate almost no electromagnetic waves, which makes them more environmentally friendly,” declares Hong Byeong-hee, CEO of Graphene Square, highlighting the importance of efficient and safe heating.

It is not the only modern technology that has arisen to face the problem of high heating bills and its ecological footprint. Smart thermostats, radiator self-bleeders and even sheets to turn any surface into home heaters have arrived recently.

Simulate flames in a warm and designer virtual hologram

Its design is a visual marvel thanks to its folded holographic screen that can project images of dancing flames, creating the illusion of a traditional fireplace, but without any risk, smoke or wood to burn.

When deployed, can heat an area 30% more efficiently than conventional systemsreaching up to 75 degrees with only 200 watts of consumption, more than enough for a medium-sized room.

Its versatility is another plus point. The graphene heater can adhere to surfaces such as windows or frames, and thanks to its thinness and transparency, it blends discreetly into any decoration.. The promise of Graphene Square is ambitious: to produce 40,000 units annually by 2024, with the collaboration of giants like Samsung, although the price remains a mystery.

With Graphene Radiator, the heating of our homes can take a turn towards sustainability and efficiency without sacrificing comfort. This winter, technology joins the warmth of the home in a perfect symbiosis that promises to be as kind to the planet as it is to our pockets.