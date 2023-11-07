Amazon has millions and millions of products and it is not always easy to discover relevant information about them, such as the place where they were manufactured or the country in which the seller is located. Luckily, a new extension that can be installed in the browser takes care of giving you all this data.

We have all bought on Amazon at some point and it is very possible that the number of products you purchase in the online store has increased significantly in recent years. Because previously we used this store for certain products and today we buy everything that comes our way as long as it is offered at a good price and it interests us. But we are not always right with what we buy.

An important information

Especially since Amazon has so much presence of third-party stores and distributors from all types of countries, it becomes a little complicated to keep track of the available products. The situation worsens because reviews no longer have the credibility of yesteryear, since it is well known how some sellers use marketing techniques to obtain ratings that enhance the image of their products. Based on this, it doesn’t hurt to have new ways to discover whether a product will become satisfactory for us or not.

The Cultivate extension available here is not going to help you. give a definitive guarantee, but it will support you in the purchasing process with additional information that doesn’t hurt. Although it has been designed, above all, for use in the United States, where they want to promote local businesses, the truth is that we have tested it and it also works on Amazon Spain without problems.

The true origin of the product

As you can see in the screenshots that we are going to show you in this news, what the app does completely automatically is add a new information box to the product file within Amazon. It appears below the price and is identified by the presence of the Cultivate logo. When the extension obtains the maximum possible amount of information, it tells you both the “Made in…” manufacturing location and the location of the seller. In other cases, the only thing you will see is the location of the seller, something that is also really important.

Knowing where the seller is helps clear up doubts in some cases in which, at first glance, we may be mistaken. The reason for this is that there are many third party stores on Amazon that include, after their name, the letters “ES” so that it is an indicative of Spain. When we see it, we may think that it is a Spanish company or a business that is present in person in our country. But the truth is that, in many cases, as Cultivate indicates, they are stores that are located in China or other nations and that have modified their name to adapt it to the market. Therefore, it is really interesting to be able to know this information instantly and thus know if the product will arrive from Amazon warehouses in Spain or not. It is marked in English, but it is very easy to see, since we will appreciate that it indicates “Seller from…” with the flag of the corresponding country.

As we told you, the extension is designed for the US market, so, for these users, a button is also included in which it is possible to search for alternative prices of the same product in other stores. This feature is not yet available for other markets, although those responsible may take into account the number of installations in other countries with the intention of adapting it and also making it possible to take advantage of it.

If you are consulting the manufacturing origin of a product and Amazon.es does not show all the information, what we recommend you do is go to Amazon.com, search for that item and check the information. Then you can return to Spain and make the purchase if you are interested. This is possible because the different versions of Amazon in the world usually share a large part of their catalog.