It doesn’t happen often that car manufacturers show other car brands in their communications. When Volkswagen gives a demonstration of the automatic parking mode, a Golf parks between two Polos, for example. It is therefore striking that the Lucid Air does not just charge another electric car via V2V, but a Tesla. We even dare to call it a bit of a joke.

The Lucid Air can charge bi-directionally (just like Kia and Hyundai cars). This means that you can, for example, connect household appliances to the car, but also other EVs. This is called vehicle-to-vehicle or V2V. To make this easier, Lucid is now introducing a special charging cable to charge another electric car with your Lucid, for example a stranded Tesla.

Lucid calls charging another electric car ‘RangeXchange’. The charging speed at which the Lucid can charge another EV is 9.6 kW. The speed does depend on things such as the outside temperature. On average, you can add 40 to 65 kilometers of range in an hour in another EV. Before you can use the new charging cable, a software update must be installed.

Lucid V2V will only come to America at first

RangeXchange will first be introduced in America. The V2V option will probably also come to the Netherlands at a later date. However, you do have to buy a new charging cable of just under 120 euros to be able to charge another EV with your Lucid. So you have to be selfless enough to spend money yourself to help others.