The Chinese Hongqi would like nothing more than to get people out of their Rolls-Royce and put them in an E-HS9. They also have a stately grille, lots of leather and you can even buy a ‘Black Pack’ as a counterpart to Rolls’ Black Badge series. In China they even have the L5: a luxury car with a V12 worth over half a million. In Belgium, the Chinese brand Rolls goes a step further.

Belgium’s first Hongqi dealer recently opened its doors in Brussels. To celebrate this, Hongqi has entered into a partnership with driver company Get Driven. If you order a Hongqi in Belgium now, you will receive a private driver for free. “This way you can take your driving experience to an even higher level and enjoy your E-HS9 to the fullest,” says Hongqi.

Unfortunately, the free private driver will not stay by your side for the rest of his life. Only if you fall in love and build a life together, maybe. But that is in principle not the starting point. Hongqi gives you a coupon that allows someone to drive your car for fifty hours. Normally you would pay 1,225 euros for this at the driver company.

Also a free private driver in the Netherlands?

For the time being, the driver plan for Hongqi customers will only remain in Belgium, reports importer Hedin Automotive. The Dutch branch of Hedin has announced that it is working on ‘a similar campaign’ in our region. So just have to be patient if you want a Hongqi with a free private driver in the Netherlands.

How much does such a Hongqi cost?

The Hongqi E-HS9 is currently the only model that the Chinese brand brings here. The cheapest model will cost you 69,995 euros in both the Netherlands and Belgium. This version has a range of 396 kilometers and the power is 435 hp. The most expensive version, the President Long Range, has a range of 515 kilometers and 551 hp. You pay 102,995 euros for this in the Netherlands and Belgium.