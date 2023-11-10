This cheap EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team will allow you to get 13 good cards for free and very easily, with only eight matches completing SBC challenges.

Get good alignment in the mode Ultimate Team de EA Sports FC 24 It takes a lot of time and virtual money to be able to form a team with powerful cards, more than +85.

Fortunately, the game itself offers you the possibility of getting some very powerful players if you complete the Squad Building Challenges (SBC).

There are many different challenges with which you can get powerful cards. For example, Natalia Kuikka is achieved by giving 5 assists with an NWSL player in your squad during a Squad Battle.

The following EA Sports FC 24 squad will allow you to complete all of these challenges in just eight Squad Battles matches. It is a very cheap equipment, 13,000 coins or less on the second-hand market, but it is very efficient to complete these challenges… and this way get 13 other much better cards.

Best Cheap EA FC 24 Ultimate Gear

The template is made up of:

Pickford (82) Young (76) Tainara (80) Matheus Reis (79) Leticia Santos (79) Ivana Fuso (76) Angelina (75) Maurício (75) Kerolin Nicoli (80) Calvert Lewin (77) Geyse (81)

And the cards you can get as rewards are:

Bowen (86) Kizer (85) Hurtig (85) Zalazar (85) Minge (85) Kuikka (84) Ricardo Esgaio (84) Carter (84) Wilms (84) Nina Lührßen(84) Sheehan (83) Vicky Losada (83) ) Loader (83)

