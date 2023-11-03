Autumn is presented as a time of high intensity for offers on all types of products, with a view to taking advantage of them to prepare Christmas gifts in advance. Even before the imminent 11.11 and the ever-closer Black Friday, you can already glimpse the first notable sales of the month of November in electronics, of which we are going to highlight the most interesting in the This week’s Bargain Hunting.

Smart TVs

Samsung 75Q77C





For a large smart TV, we find this Samsung super reduced price that has dropped from 1,609 euros to 1,199 euros, with a saving of 420 euros.

A model that has a 75 inch VA QLED panel4K UHD resolution, 6 ms response time and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With the TizenOS interface on the system, it supports Google Assistant, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa. In addition, it integrates four HDMI 2.1 ports.

SAMSUNG QLED 4K TV 2023 75Q77C – 75″ Smart TV with 4K QLED Processor, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, Q-´Symphony and 100% Color Volume

LG OLED55B36LA





This LG smart TV has a 55-inch OLED panel that reaches 4K resolution and Its refresh rate is 120 Hzwhich together with HDMI 2.1 allows you to fully enjoy video game consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Uses AI to identify moving objects and simulate 7.1.2 channel surround sound, in addition to having the webOS operating system to download applications. It can be found on Amazon for 1,095 euros.

LG OLED55B36LA 55″, 4K OLED, Smart TV, webOS23, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Gaming, Alexa/Google Assistant

Phones, smart watches, headphones and accessories

Samsung Galaxy S23





Samsung’s top-of-the-range terminal so far has a screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO type with 6.1 inchesFull HD+ resolution and 48 to 120 Hz refresh rate. It integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The battery has 3,900 mAh and 25W fast charginghighlighting a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP selfie in the photographic section. Right now it is for 729 euros on Amazon.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23, 256GB + 45W Charger – Android Smartphone, three-year manufacturer’s warranty, 3900 mAh battery, Unlocked Smartphone, Black Color (Spanish Version)

iPhone 13





Apple’s base model in 2022 has a 6.1-inch screen has an XDR OLED Super Retina panel, with Full HD+ resolution60 Hz rate and compatible with HDR, in addition to the True-tone technology.

Integrate the chip Apple A15 Bionic, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and 3,227 mAh. At the photographic level, it has a main sensor and a 12 MP wide angle, as well as the selfie. The price drops from 739 to 699 euros.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – the next

Samsung Galaxy Watch6





The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 480 x 480 pixel resolution. It is made of sapphire crystal and has Always On Display. Includes GPS chip, dual Wi-Fi, support for NFC y Bluetooth 5.3while the battery has 425 mAh and 10W fast charging.

It has a temperature, geomagnetic, 3D Hall sensor and allows impedance analysis, all managed by the Exynos W930 chip and WearOS. Its price now is 229 euros at El Corte Inglés.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 LTE 44mm

Anker Soundcore Life Q30





These best-selling headphones once again have a 25% coupon on Amazon to become cheaper again and stay at 60 euros, down from 79.99 euros.

Bluetooth headphones with a headband that have active noise cancellation, Hi-Fi sound, two microphones for calls, Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery that promises to last a few 40 hours with ANC activatedin addition to fast charging.

Anker Q30 Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and Various Modes, High-Resolution Sound, 40 Hours of Playback, Clear Calls, Fast Charging, Soft Ear Pads

Computing

Acer Nitro 5





A gaming laptop that has an IPS screen with Full HD resolution and that reaches a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Inside, we find a processor AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS twelfth generation, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, as well as a NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics with 4 GB of dedicated memory.

In terms of connectivity, it has an HDMI port, USB-C + Thunderbolt 4USB 3.2, microphone and headphone output, as well as WiFi 6. Its price on Amazon drops to 749 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-47 – Gaming Laptop 15.6″ Full HD IPS 144Hz (AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti, Without Operating System) Color Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

NiPoGi AK1 Plus





If you are looking for a compact, powerful and reduced price mini PC, without a doubt this is the best option of the week. With a usual price of 259.90 euros, it can now be obtained for only 186.90 euros by applying the 60 euro discount and additional code LKZ2T3M6 in the cart.

A device that has the chip Intel Alder Lake-N95, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, dual-band WiFI, two 4K HDMI outputs at 60 Hz and several USB ports. Yes indeed, It does not come with Windows 11 installed.

Home, consoles and others

ASUS ROG Ally





This console is the perfect device for PC gaming lovers who don’t want to be limited to their desktop when enjoying their favorite titles. At PcComponentes we can find it for 699 euros.

In terms of hardware, the ROG Ally has a Full HD IPS touch screenwith 7 inches and 120 Hz refresh rate behind which a processor hides AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 8 cores, along with an integrated Radeon GPU and 16GB RAM. The storage, for its part, is of the NVMe type, with 512 GB capacity and integrated Windows.

ASUS – Console Portable ROG Ally Version Z1 extreme/16Go/512Go (RC71L-NH001W)

Echo Pop (2 uds.)





With offers like this in home automation, it is worth thinking about continuing to modernize the home with more technology. This Amazon Echo Pop pack, which includes two units, stays at MediaMarkt for only 39.98 euros, when they should cost 109.98 euros without an offer, with a historical discount of 70 euros.

A smart speaker that comes with a hemispherical design, integrated light bar, volume buttons, three high-sensitivity microphones and a 1.95″ speaker to be more focused on playing music in high definition and lossless. And, as is obvious, it has support for Alexa.

Pack of 2 Echo Pop Anthracite – Smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, powerful and compact sound

More offers

