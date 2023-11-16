Coin collecting can raise many doubts with the prices of the different pieces that we have stored at home, since some of these coins that seem like they could cost a lot of money, in reality may not have such a high value.

To solve this It is not necessary to go to a numismatic expertit is enough to go to appropriate sources that have information based on coin catalogs that make distinctions between the rarities of the large number of pieces that exist.

With what applications can I know the price of my coins?

The following applications are available on both devices Android like in IOSwith them you can have an idea of ​​the most approximate and real price of the coins that intrigue you.

CoinSap

In this app you can scan the coins to identify data ranging from the year of manufacture to the price they have. It has a free version and a paid version, which is aimed at people most committed to collecting these objects.

It is also possible to create a virtual registry of your coin collection so you can better manage your changes within this collection.

Coinoscope

This application is completely freeHowever, it is not possible to create your own coin catalog, but yes you will be able to identify the value of these through a simple photo.

Google Lens

With this Google app you can find various options on websites with which you can also identify the exact price and all the data related to your coins.

