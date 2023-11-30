The Emirates News Agency, WAM, published in a report a number of concepts contained in the climate dictionary published on the United Nations Development Programme’s website, including climate and weather, climate crisis, carbon footprint, mitigation and adaptation, net zero emissions, climate justice, losses and damages, and gas emissions. Greenhouse, turning point, global warming, afforestation and reforestation.

Weather vs. climate: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) dictionary explained that the concept of weather refers to weather conditions at a particular time in a particular location, including temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, wind, and visibility. As for climate, it is the average weather patterns in a particular area over a longer period of time, usually 30 years or more, which represents the general state of the climate system.

Greenhouse gas emissions: They are gases that trap heat in the atmosphere, causing global warming and climate change. The main greenhouse gases emitted by human activity are: carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen oxide, as well as fluorinated gases found in specific refrigeration equipment and water vapor. Warming and climate change: Global warming refers to an increase in the average temperature of the Earth’s surface, and it occurs when the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere increases. These gases absorb more solar radiation and prevent energy from escaping, which leads to more energy being trapped within the atmosphere, and thus the average temperature rises. Burning fossil fuels, logging, deforestation, and livestock farming are some of the human activities that release greenhouse gases and contribute to global warming. As for climate change, it refers to long-term changes in the Earth’s climate, which lead to an increase in the temperature of the atmosphere, oceans and land, which affects the health and balance of ecosystems that support life and biodiversity, and also causes more extreme weather phenomena, such as severe hurricanes or hurricanes. Frequent floods, heat waves, and droughts lead to sea level rise and coastal erosion as a result of ocean warming, glacial melting, and ice loss. Climate crisis: The climate crisis refers to the serious problems caused or potentially caused by changes in the planet’s climate. Since the 19th century, the Earth’s average temperature has risen by 1.1°C, already causing serious damage in many parts of the world. Scientists expect that an increase exceeding 1.5°C will lead to a series of tipping points that would make many changes irreversible and pose a major threat to human life. turning point: It is a threshold beyond which certain changes caused by climate change become irreversible, and these changes may lead to sudden impacts with very serious repercussions for the future of our planet. Scientists have identified areas of concern, such as the death of forests and coral reefs, the melting of permafrost and glaciers, and ocean warming and acidification, but more research is needed. Dilution: Mitigation refers to any action taken by governments, communities, businesses, and individuals to reduce or prevent greenhouse gas emissions. Examples of mitigation include transitioning to renewable energy such as wind and solar, investing in carbon-free transportation, promoting sustainable agriculture and land use, and planting forests to act as sinks. carbon, changing consumption practices and diet behaviours. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists have set as a minimum before irreversible climate impacts occur, the world must take mitigation measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent before 2030 and reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by mid-2017. Century.

Adaptation: Adaptation refers to actions that help reduce vulnerability to the current or expected impacts of climate change. Examples of adaptation include planting crop species that are more resistant to drought or changing conditions, managing land to reduce the risk of wildfires, building stronger defenses to reduce flooding, and improving and relocating infrastructure from Coastal areas affected by sea level rise, and developing insurance mechanisms for climate-related threats.

Carbon footprint: A carbon footprint is a measure of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere by a particular person, organization, product or activity. A larger carbon footprint means more carbon dioxide and methane emissions, and thus a greater contribution to the climate crisis.

Measuring a person or organization’s carbon footprint entails considering both the direct emissions resulting from burning fossil fuels for energy and heating production and land and air travel, and the indirect emissions resulting from the production and disposal of all the food, manufactured goods and services they consume.

Carbon footprints can be reduced by switching to low-carbon energy sources such as wind and solar, improving energy efficiency, strengthening industry policies and regulations, changing purchasing and travel habits, and reducing meat consumption and food waste.

Climate justice: The concept of climate justice suggests that countries, industries and companies that have become rich from activities that emit the most greenhouse gas emissions have a responsibility to help mitigate the effects of climate change on those affected, especially the most vulnerable countries and communities that are often the least contributing to climate change.

Nature-based solutionsNature-based solutions support climate change adaptation and mitigation using natural systems and processes to restore ecosystems, conserve biodiversity, and enable sustainable livelihoods, and include green roofs, urban parks and gardens, restoring wetlands, savannas and other ecosystems, and preserving forests. Mangroves, or switching to regenerative agriculture practices.

Indigenous knowledge: Indigenous peoples’ lifestyles are inherently low-carbon and emphasize balance between humans and the natural world. Their traditional practices have a minimal impact on and are responsive to the environment, promoting self-sustaining ecosystems. Indigenous peoples protect an estimated 80 percent of the world’s remaining biodiversity. Losses and damages: There is no agreed definition of “loss and damage” in international climate negotiations. However, the term can refer to the inevitable impacts of climate change that occur despite or in the absence of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Loss and damage can refer to both economic and non-economic losses, and economic loss and damage can include things such as the costs of rebuilding infrastructure repeatedly damaged by hurricanes or floods, or the loss of coastal land (and homes and businesses) due to sea level rise and coastal erosion. .

As for non-economic losses and damages that cannot be assigned a monetary value, such as loss of life, displacement of communities, loss of history and culture, or loss of biological diversity.

Climate finance: Climate finance refers to the financial resources and instruments that are used to support action on climate change. Climate finance can come from different sources, public or private, national or international, bilateral or multilateral, and can use different tools such as grants, donations, green bonds, debt swaps and guarantees. And soft loans. It can be used for various activities, including mitigation, adaptation and crisis resilience building.

Net zero emissions: Reaching net zero emissions requires ensuring that carbon dioxide emissions from human activity are balanced by human efforts to remove carbon dioxide emissions, thus halting further increases in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The transition to net zero emissions requires a complete transformation of energy, transportation, production and consumption systems.

Carbon removal: Decarbonisation means reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the amount that is absorbed, necessitating changing many, if not all, aspects of the economy, from how energy is generated, to how goods and services are produced and delivered, to how buildings are built and how land is managed.

Decarbonisation requires significant investments in low-carbon infrastructure, transport, renewable energy sources, circular economy, resource and land efficiency and soil restoration. It also requires rethinking current economic models that focus on growth at all costs. Renewable energy: Renewable energy is energy derived from natural sources that are constantly renewed, such as wind, sunlight, moving water flow and geothermal heat, which are cheap, clean, sustainable and provide more job opportunities. The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy in all sectors – energy, heating and cooling, transport and industry – is essential to confront the climate crisis.

carbon sink: A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases. Forests, wetlands, oceans and soil are the world’s largest carbon sinks.

Carbon removal versus carbon capture: Carbon removal is the process of eliminating carbon emissions after they enter the atmosphere through actions such as planting trees, while carbon capture and storage is the process of taking emissions resulting from energy generation or industrial activity and storing them deep underground before they can enter the atmosphere. Carbon markets: Carbon markets are trading systems in which the amount of carbon is measured in “carbon credits” that can be bought and sold. Companies or individuals can use carbon markets to offset their greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing carbon credits from entities that eliminate or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Regenerative agriculture: Regenerative agriculture is a method of farming that nourishes and restores soil health, thereby reducing water use, preventing land degradation, and enhancing biodiversity. This is done by reducing the tillage of the land, following a rotational cropping pattern, and using animal manure and organic fertilizer. Regenerative agriculture ensures that the soil stores more carbon, maintains more moisture, and is healthier. Reforestation vs Afforestation: Reforestation is the process of replanting trees in areas that were recently covered by trees, but where forests have been lost due to fire, drought, disease, or human activity such as clearing of farmland.

As for afforestation, it is the process of planting trees in areas that have not been afforested in modern history. Afforestation helps restore abandoned and degraded agricultural lands, prevent desertification, create carbon sinks, and generate new economic opportunities for local communities.