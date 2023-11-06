Fantasy that is more or less epic, more or less aggressive and with high doses of mythological elements is in fashion. The latest to demonstrate the possibilities of this genre is John Gwynne, an author who The publication of his saga ‘The Shadow of the Gods’ begins in Spainand which we analyze in ‘Laberinto de papel’, the fantasy literature podcast that we do at Xataka in collaboration with Ediciones Minotauro.

To talk about the takeoff of this new series, we have Marine, our resident expert on fantasy and other herbs, journalist and member of UnidasGamers. Together with her we break down this suggestive story that begins a century after the gods fought and became extinct on Earth. But this is just the backdrop, because in reality we are going to follow in the footsteps of three very different warriors, but united by a common destiny.

These three warriors are from very different backgrounds and goals: a hunter immersed in a very personal quest, a noblewoman who seeks fame in times of war and a slave for whom revenge is the only goal that guides his steps and who moves through this inhospitable world accompanied by mercenaries who are known (and feared) as the Blood Brothers.

Brimming with explicit violence and political intrigue reminiscent of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Shadow of the Gods’ nevertheless invents a completely new environment, but one that draws heavily on Norse myths. To make our way through this world full of dangers, the glossary of terms included in the book will be especially useful, and will help us dive into the complex system of castes, warriors and fantastic creatures that populate Vigrið.

