After having seen that school menus are often of poor quality and that, in addition to not containing the necessary nutrients, children are left hungry, Luis Alberto Zamora has explained to us what the perfect menu is for children.

The nutritionist has made it clear that the first course of a healthy menu must be made up of vegetables and accompanied by brown rice, whole wheat pasta or potatoes that are not fried, that is, cooked, steamed or stewed.

The perfect second dish should be rich in protein with lean meats or white and blue fish. Ideally, two or three days should be blue for DHA and Omega-3.

On the other hand, legumes are recommended two or three times a week, and better with rice or cereal.

As for the garnish, the healthiest thing is for it to be vegetables, although it can also be some rice or potatoes.

For dessert, the ideal is to always eat fruit and whole, unsweetened natural yogurt only from time to time.

All this should be accompanied with water and quality bread, 100% whole grain.

One of the healthiest foods is chicken, a food about which we resolved all doubts with ‘Nutrimán’. Do not miss it!