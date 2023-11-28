Suara.com – Residents of RW 11, Rawa Buaya Village, Cengkareng, West Jakarta, are doing their part to build railway crossing gates.

The reason is, even though the crossing is on a public road that is crossed by many residents, there are no railroad tracks. Local residents were also forced to guard the train doors voluntarily.

The head of RW 11, Trimulyo, said that his party built push-style train doors to provide comfort to riders.

“Almost 30 thousand vehicles pass through here every day, both pedestrians, two-wheeled and four-wheeled. “This development is to provide a sense of comfort, the result of community self-help,” said Tri when met at the location, Cengkareng, Tuesday (28/10/2023).

Tri added that the construction of the train crossing gates was to prevent further casualties.

Based on Tri’s records, at least five people died every year, before the construction of the crossing gate.

“Yes, because there are frequent accidents, several times there have been accidents that have even resulted in fatalities. “So I, as Head of the RW and the community, made the doorstops independently,” explained Tri.

In building this crossing gate, Tri admitted that it cost IDR 20 million.

These costs include repairing the road around the crossing which was previously bumpy, and paving the edge of the river.

In the future, Tri also admitted that he would install an alarm to notify if a train was going to pass. So far, residents guarding the Rawa Buaya rail crossing have only relied on their eyes.

“We already have the sirens, just install them. “Maybe next week we will install a siren, so it will give a sign that a train will pass,” he said.

Tri hopes that PT KAI and related agencies can pay more attention to train crossings that do not yet have crossing gates, so that they can provide a sense of security.

“As the head of the RW, I hope that PT KAI and the related agencies will pay attention and provide permanent train doorstops, that is our hope,” he concluded.