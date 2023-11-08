There are just a few weeks left until Netflix finally releases one of the platform’s most anticipated animes: Scott Pilgrim from El Salto. After more than a decade, the cast of the film directed by Edgar Wright will reunite for a never-before-seen version. And although a lot of time has passed since the film, it seems that convincing the actors was much easier than it seemed.

According to the British director in an interview that Espinof has echoed, Wright He began emailing the film’s entire original cast to see if they were willing to return to the franchise. “Scott Pilgrim… Will it continue?” was the only content in the email he sent to everyone.

“One of the nicest aspects of making Scott Pilgrim is that, after the 14 years that have passed since we made that movie, we are still friends and see each other when we can. Hearing the actors play their characters again was very emotional comforting and fun.”

The answer, as expected, was a resounding yes from all the members of the original production. The friendship they forged in the film was so great that it has lasted all these years, resulting in the return of the entire cast.

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 17 with the original cast of the 2010 film providing the voices of the characters. Science SARU will be in charge of animating a series that aims to be one of the funniest of all of 2023.

