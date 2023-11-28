El Hematocrítico, alias of Miguel López from A Coruña, has died suddenly at the age of 47, and despite his youth, it is difficult to look back and summarize in just a few lines everything he has contributed to digital culture in Spanish. From his virtual beginnings, before social networks and when interactions were limited to messages between forums and blogs, until your immersion in formats such as Twitter, Tumblr or podcasts, The Hematocritic He explored new ways of creating humor and spreading culture that in many cases are still alive today.

I met Hemato on a much younger and wilder internet, in El Focoforo, a simple forum where – in its first steps, before it became a creepy hydra that was also a reflection of the internet of trolling and tears that was to come – users exchanged conversations and files about movies, comics, books and series. He undertook alone the task of subtitling in Spanish a couple of then very little-known series, ‘The Thick Of It’ and ‘Mr. Show’. Because he wanted more people to enjoy them.

In a few years he was combining his usual work as a nursery school teacher in Coruña with multiple projects in which he took full advantage of the potential of the new content dissemination platforms. It seemed that The ideas burned him, such was the level and abundance of his creations.. He used Twitter as a field for experimenting with new ideas that he later transferred to platforms like Tumblr, and thus some of his first successes were born.

One of them was El Hematocrítico de Arte, a hilarious compilation of unknown classic paintings that he titled in a way that contrasted or reformulated the images. The results were almost an intuitive and master class on the mechanisms of humor. His other great triumph in this format was Drama on the Portal, a compilation of notes between communities of neighbors that ended up forming an authentic encyclopedia of the veiled threat and passive-aggressive messages. Both were collected in several volumes by ¡Caramba!.





With this second project, Hematocrítico understood one of the keys to its digital work: the importance of interactivity on networks, since through his Twitter account (at the time of writing these lines, with more than 161,000 followers) received dozens of these dramas on portals. It was on Twitter where he found his main successes and where he expressed formats and ideas. For example, he was the one who, intuitively and without a network, began commenting on live television programs. In ‘Who Wants to Marry My Son?’, which he helped turn into a trending topic every week, he found the very happy word ‘troppid’, which has already passed into the common everyday vocabulary.

Another format that he cultivated was podcasts: in his program ‘Los Hermanos Podcast’, which he did in collaboration with Noel Ceballos and for a few months, also with Nus Cuevas, they reviewed unheard-of props from the dark side of culture. From the G-Men movies to the websites of amazing esoteric philosophers, and they reviewed ‘Family Doctor’ chapter by chapter. All this before podcasts were devoured by the machinery of platforms, tiny excerpts for social networks and true crime for all audiences.





His other great facet as an author (apart from collaborating in the scripts of the bizarre talk-show ‘The Happy Twenties’, presented by Nacho Vigalondo) is in children’s literature, where he has been focused in recent years, and where he was the architect of publishing successes such as the Max Burbuja series. He often had exceptional collaborators. For example, Goya winner Alberto Vázquez imagined the adventures of ‘Feliz Feroz’ (‘Lobiño riquiño’ in Galician), among others. With the National Comic Award Paco Roca conceived ‘Doña Problemas’, about a girl who solves the problems of her classmates at school. And with Albert Monteys he invented ‘Legends of recess’, with adventures and fantasy in the schoolyard.

This involvement in children’s and youth literature was not only something he shared with his partner. Ledicia Costas, but he took it further, as a theorist of empathic parenting that he developed in the book ‘Listen to them!’ or in multiple columns about cultural news appropriate for the little ones. He himself always had that uncontaminated approach of children towards everything he wrote about: the books, the movies and even the series that he subtitled for El Focoforo.

Since yesterday, Twitter has been dedicated to honoring Hematoand the hashtag #Thankyouhemato It has become trending. As many point out, it is perhaps the best symbol of how, although the Internet has become a dark place at times, there are those who managed to overcome that bad shadow and never lose their smile. As a total serendipity, yesterday marked 25 years since the death of Gloria Fuertes, with whom Hemato shared so much in her way of contemplating the world. Another reminder of what we still have to learn every time we begin the umpteenth discussion of the day on Twitter.

Header: Albert Monteys

