Outside of the machine we have and the peripherals we use to play, there are more elements in any gaming setup that require us to give them sufficient importance. One of these is, without a doubt, taking care of our healthand the most direct way to achieve this is by having a good quality place where we can sit, thus avoiding possible back pain from appearing in the long run.

Robas Lund DX Racer 62501SR4 – Gaming chair, plastic, armrests, with wheels, adjustable height, Black/Red, 78 x 52 x 124-134 cm

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

However, it is true that choosing the right chair can end up being quite a headache, especially due to the wide variety of models that exist on the market, from more traditional office chairs to models with gaming finishes. In case you prefer to opt for one of the latter, this chair from the DX Racer brand It is a great option, and it costs 269.99 euros.

We are faced with a gaming chair that has almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon, which is why a good number of users have placed their trust in this model. Furthermore, the best of all is that its average score is 4.5 out of 5, which indicates that it is a chair that has managed to convince almost all those who opted for it.

Coming to evaluate the chair itself, this DX Racer 1 is a model that offers great comfort, thanks to an ergonomic seat filled with a high quality FOAM, in addition to having an external fabric finish, which will be ideal for better regulating the temperature in different seasons. Its backrest, in addition to offering great comfort, can recline up to 135 degrees, and is accompanied by two cushions, one lumbar and one cervical, to take even more care of our posture.

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from 3DJuegos on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8″ LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Imagen | DX Racer

In VidaExtra Selection | At MediaMarkt you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED along with a game totally free

In VidaExtra | How to keep your Xbox Series X cool for less than 50 euros What to buy? Tips and recommendations