Good news for Disney! Since Wish, his next bet in animated films, is expected to have a good box office.

Disney Animation Studios is preparing for an exciting return with the highly anticipated film Wish, projecting a domestic opening weekend of $50 million, which would put it on par with Coco in 2017. Remember that this other story he made Pixar ended up with about 807 million worldwide.

After some recent box office hurdles with Lightyear and Strange World, and a rocky launch for Pixar’s Elemental, Disney Animation Studios’ Wish looks to shatter expectations with its theatrical release on November 22, 2023.

Recovering lost ground.

Although the $50 million projection for Wish is slightly lower than pre-pandemic numbers, it is a positive step after recent launches. Elemental opened with 29.6 million, Strange World earned 18.8 million over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, and Lightyear earned 50.5 million in its opening weekend in June 2022.

While it is early to know final figures from Wish, it is important to remember that initial projections may vary. For example, Five Nights At Freddy’s had estimates between 33 and 42 million, but exceeded expectations with a gross of 78 million.

Wish will probably not live up to the great animated film of the year that was Super Mario Bros (1,361 million). But at least it surely surpasses Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos (180 million) or Paw Patrol: The Super Movie (181 million). So, it will surely fight with Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (690 million).

Wish tells the story of Asha, a resourceful idealist whose wish triggers a powerful cosmic response, giving life to Star, a ball of limitless energy. Together, Asha and Star face the fearsome enemy, the Magnificent King of Roses, to save their community and prove that the union of human bravery and star magic can unleash wonders.

Featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk, and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish promises an exciting adventure for the entire family. Featuring an original score by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, as well as music by Dave Metzger, it’s a movie you won’t want to miss.

Do you want to see Wish? Leave us your comments.