With this animated film, the studio celebrates 100 years of telling magical stories, so this Sunday is a good way to get out of the routine, organize a trip to the movies and attend the movie with your family. Wish: The power of wishes.

Wish: The power of wishes. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

The plot welcomes viewers to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Ashaan ingenious dreamer, makes a wish so powerful that it is heard by a cosmic force: A small sphere of unlimited energy called a Star..

Wish: The power of wishes. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy – King Magnificent, ruler of Rosas – to save their community and prove that, when the will of a brave person joins the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen..

Inspired by the musical legacy of Walt Disney, Wish: The power of wishes features a new story with never-before-seen characters, with seven original songs written by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and producer, songwriter and musician Benjamin Rice, as well as a soundtrack by composer Dave Metzger.

Wish: The power of wishes

(Wish)

De Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Voices in Spanish by María León, José Eduardo Derbez, Lucero Mijares, Francisco Colmenero.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema Wish: The Power of Wishes Disney Disney 100 Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions