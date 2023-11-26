With this animated film, the studio celebrates 100 years of telling magical stories, so this Sunday is a good way to get out of the routine, organize a trip to the movies and attend the movie with your family. Wish: The power of wishes.
The plot welcomes viewers to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Ashaan ingenious dreamer, makes a wish so powerful that it is heard by a cosmic force: A small sphere of unlimited energy called a Star..
Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy – King Magnificent, ruler of Rosas – to save their community and prove that, when the will of a brave person joins the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen..
Inspired by the musical legacy of Walt Disney, Wish: The power of wishes features a new story with never-before-seen characters, with seven original songs written by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and producer, songwriter and musician Benjamin Rice, as well as a soundtrack by composer Dave Metzger.
Wish: The power of wishes
(Wish)
De Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn.
Voices in Spanish by María León, José Eduardo Derbez, Lucero Mijares, Francisco Colmenero.
United States, 2023.
