Next Friday, November 24, the new film from the Disney factory, Wish, opens in theaters. Here is our review with just one spoiler: Darth Hater is back ☹

Wish, the power of wishes (unfulfilled)

And look what Darth Hater had not been seen in these parts for a long time! But it can’t be any other way with this film. But, let us start at the beginning.

In Wish: The Power of Wishes, Asha, an optimist with a lot of ingenuity, makes a wish so powerful that a cosmic force answers her., a small ball of unlimited energy called a Star. Together, Asha and Estrella face an imposing enemy to save their community and prove that when a person’s will connects with the magic of the stars, wonderful things can happen.

Now, if you want to know everything about the movie, including the villain…watch the trailer (you have been warned)

Being really objective we can’t say anything is wrong at Wish: The power of wishes. Technically it is impeccable. Visually spectacular. Argumentatively it is entertaining and fun. The characters are charming and inspiring…. That is, it is everything as we would expect from a Disney Studios animated film.

And this is your biggest problem. That everything is as we would expect. There are no surprises, there is no hint of originality, no attempt to risk (argumentally or technically). A completely formulaic film, which has strictly followed the “Disney way of making films” and the result is as expected: beautiful to see, but similar to hundreds of others. A well-executed succession of resources and ideas that we have seen a thousand times already.

The happiness of ignorance

What Wish tells us: The power of wishes is the eternal question of whether we should be happy at all costs Is it worth being happy if, in exchange, we lose part of ourselves, such as our desires, our desires and hopes? Are we willing to pay any price to achieve our happiness? Trade happiness for security and we will have a second and interesting reading, with an analogy of the fight for freedom, both individual and collective.

The villain’s speech (before being really evil) is that knowledge does not give happinesswhile our protagonist, Asha, defends that in addition to happiness, knowledge does not grant freedom: freedom to choose and, therefore, to live as we want, with our mistakes and our successes, with our defeats and victories.

Through the heart we understand the world

This phrase, spoken by one of the characters, summarizes the main idea of ​​this film. In Wish: The Power of Wishes, the power of our dreams is discovered as something extremely powerful. And to live without dreams, without desires, without hopes, is to be incomplete.it is like being dead in life (something that is shown to us very graphically with one of the characters).

From the beginning we are told about the cosmic connection between the protagonist and her father, a philosopher (which I want to see as something not random). It will be this union of dreams, desires and stars, which will take us to the end, predictable but no less charming, of the film that, In short, it encourages us to continue dreaming, to continue hoping and, of course, to continue making wishes so that the world is a little better (hence the final state of the protagonist at the end of the film).

The stuff dreams are made of

This beautiful phrase could be a slogan for Coca Cola or Disney itself… and Wish: The power of wishes It is still a “celebration” of Disney’s 100 yearsan empire that, in his own words, “began with a dream.”

And I put celebration in quotes because it is a euphemism. Wish: The power of wishes is a the studio’s cheeky tribute to themselves. The first nod to classic films like Bambi is fun, but there comes a time when they are so shameless (and conscious) that they lose their grace… not to mention that the main protagonists of Disney films appear “illuminating” the credits… or the final climax, the post-credits scene.

Wish: The power of wishes is directed by Oscar winner Chris Buck (Frozen. The Kingdom of Ice, Frozen II) y Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the last dragon). Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are the writers of the project. Featuring original songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus music by composer Dave Metzger

Wish: The Power of Wishes premieres only in theaters on November 24.