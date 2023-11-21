In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover wireless freedom with the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED headphones, now almost half price this Black Friday on Amazon. Immerse yourself in high-quality sound and unparalleled comfort, perfect for your gaming sessions and more.

In the world of gaming, a good listening experience can make the difference between an immersive game and a simple gaming session. This is where wireless headphones come in, offering not only sound quality but also essential freedom of movement.

Can you imagine being able to move without restrictions, without cables that get tangled or limit you? Now, this convenience is at your fingertips, thanks to an impressive offer from Logitech this Black Friday on Amazon: that of wireless headphones Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEEDavailable almost half price for only 46.99 euros.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED wireless headphones for 46.99 euros

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED: freedom and quality in your ears

The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED is more than just a pair of headphones: it is a statement of freedom in the world of gaming, freeing you from the chains of wiring without sacrificing sound quality. These wireless headphones are the perfect combination of functionality, comfort and style for any gamer, whether on PC, smartphones or consoles como Playstation.

The exclusive LIGHTSPEED technology from Logitech G gives you high-performance audio with robust connectivity, ensuring there are no delays or interruptions in your listening experience. Furthermore, with a action radius of 10 meters, you have the freedom to move without losing connection. And if you prefer a more versatile experience, they also have Bluetooth low latency.

Surround sound and high-quality microphone

Weighing only 165 grams, the G435 are one of the lightest wireless headphones on the market. This lightness not only makes them comfortable for long gaming sessions, but also makes them ideal for all audiences. Their memory foam pads They adapt to the shape of your head, offering unparalleled comfort, even if you wear them all day.

And the sound? Immerse yourself in balanced, high-fidelity audio thanks to its 40mm audio transducers. Besides, his Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic support ensures you a surround sound experience, perfect for games, movies or music. And its built-in dual microphones They offer superior voice clarity, reducing background noise.

Commitment to the environment and accessibility

The G435 include 22% post-consumer recycled plastic y its packaging uses FSC certified paper for responsible packaging. Additionally, these headphones They are Carbon Neutral certifiedmeaning Logitech has offset the carbon impact of manufacturing the product.

But Logitech’s commitment also goes to accessibility, as demonstrated by its left and right indicators in braille, making these headphones more accessible to everyone. Lastly, they have a long-lasting battery with up to 18 hours of use, USB-C charging port for fast and efficient charging and Accessible volume controls and mute switch.

This Black Friday, Logitech offers you the opportunity to elevate your gaming experience with the G435 LIGHTSPEED headset at an irresistible price. With their combination of advanced technology, exceptional comfort, superior sound quality and commitment to sustainability, these headphones are an unbeatable choice at the best price during Black Friday.

