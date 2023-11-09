Winter tyres: tests and discounts to choose the right tyre, advice from Altroconsumo

To travel in winter, on snowy and icy roads, you need the winter tires which guarantee driving safety. By November 15th it will be necessary to have chains in the car or, alternatively, to fit tires suitable for low temperatures. Otherwise the risk is of incurring sanctions. Altroconsumo has carried out tests on various tires with the aim of verifying which are the safest and most environmentally friendly models, and the best ones to choose to save money.

Altroconsumo simulated various driving conditions, carrying out driving and grip, stability and braking tests. Starting from small SUVsamong the best tires in the test They are Dunlop Winter Sport 5 (price €91-108) e Michelin Alpin 6 (price €123-129), tied with a score of 67: both achieved excellent results in terms of performance and safety. The worse model due to its poor performance on dry and wet roads Austone Athena SP-901with a score of 11. Moving on to compact carsand and Continental Wintercontact TS870 (price €138-146) are the best in the test with a score of 70followed by Michelin Alpin 6 (price €142-147) with a score of 67. Snow Cormorantwith a score of 8close the ranking and win the title of worst model for quality.

The ranking of Altroconsumo also considered the Best Green Choice, which rewards the environmental sustainability of various tyres. Despite some differences between one model and another, for example in the lifespan of the tire or on noise, no model was found to be insufficient and many, in fact, achieved an excellent Ecoscore. The green tires in the test also allow considerable savings, because by consuming less, they last longer over time.

This year too, consumers have until November 15th to fit winter tires (those with the M+S marking), and another 30 days to return to summer tires (from April 15th to May 15th) without incurring penalties. As for the purchase, i Tire prices have increased: in the last year, in fact, the general index grew by 5.4% while that of the tyres 6,5%. However, by choosing tires that do not represent the latest version of your brand, but which can still be easily purchased online, you can save up to thirty euros compared to a year ago for the smaller sizes and up to 65 euros for the larger ones.

The tires with smaller size they are the ones who allow a greater percentage saving: the prices of the 7 models of the size 175X65 R14present in the test Altroconsumo both last year and this year, they are decreased by 11%. Even with the larger sizes you can have good savings, up to 65 euros less compared to last year’s cost with the measure 235X55R17. As you can see from the table below, just the measurement 225X50R17 does not record any price changes on average for the 14 models observed.

