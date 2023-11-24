Between the end of November and beginning of December could see the arrival of cold and snow down to low altitudes: in fact, a weather phase with typically winter characteristics is predicted, coinciding precisely with the start of themeteorological winter.

Cold and snow on the way: the forecast for the weekend and the beginning of the week

Starting from the last weekend of November, in fact, Italy will be reached by much colder arctic air, as well as very strong winds, with stormy gusts which on Saturday 25th could reach the 80-100 km/h. Attention to risk of storm surgesespecially along the Adriatic coast.

The disturbance arriving on Saturday will give rise to rain and local thunderstorms especially in the South and in the central Adriatic regions, with snow expected even below 1000 meters on the Adriatic side of the central Apennines, and by the evening also on the southern one and in Sicily (1200 meters ). In this phase i snowflakes could fall at hilly altitudes (500-600 metres) between Molise, Irpinia, Basilicata and central-northern Puglia.

Sunday 26 weather conditions will improve thanks to the rapid removal of November’s disturbance n.11. The wind will also tend to ease, although remaining intense in Sardinia, Sicily and the South.

The weather conditions will remain winter-style also towards the end of November: the week will in fact begin with the arrival of a new disturbance (n.12) which between the end of Monday 27 and Tuesday 28th will bring widespread rain and new snowfallsalbeit at higher altitudes.

In fact, the intense but rapid disturbance could bring snow in the border Alps above 800-1000 metres, and widespread rain Tuesday 28 a bit throughout Italy. The passage of this disturbance will cause the wind to increase again, and it will recall slightly milder air.

On the day of Wednesday 29th the weather will tend to improve, but already on Thursday 30th yet another disturbance could reach us which will bring rain first to the Centre-North and subsequently, on December 1stthe North-East and the Centre-South.