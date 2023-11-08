Those who like French cinema, the film Winter in Paris It’s a great option to watch on the big screen.

Directed by Christophe Honoré, the plot focuses on Lucas, a 17-year-old young man who sees his adolescence shatter in the blink of an eye, when he faces the sudden death of his father.

Soon, the boy feels that he is an untamed wild beast. Between his brother Quentin settled in Paris and his mother Isabelle, with whom he now lives alone, Lucas will be forced to fight to regain hope and love.

Winter in Paris

(Le Lyceen)

By Christophe Honoré.

With Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lacoste, Adien Casse.

France, 2022.

XM

Themes

